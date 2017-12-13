News headlines

News highlights

US envoy supports NASA’s move to postpone Raila’s inauguration

United States Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec has lauded the decision by the National Super Alliance to postpone the inauguration of its leader Raila Odinga as the President of the People’s Assembly, which was slated for Tuesday. In a post on his Twitter handle, Godec termed the move as a positive step towards national dialogue. Godec yesterday called for a sustained, open, and transparent national conversation involving all Kenyans to build national unity and address long-standing issues.

Nyeri MCA Peter Weru dies of heart attack

Nyeri MCA Peter Weru, who is Ward Rep for Ruguru, died on Tuesday evening as he was being treated at Outspan Hospital. Nyeri County Speaker John Kagucia said Weru felt dizzy as he was addressing a gathering during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nduduini Primary School in Mathira Constituency and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead moments later. The Medical officer in charge of the hospital said the MCA died of a heart attack.

Your priorities have been misplaced, Uhuru tells politicians

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that a focus on economic development and a shift from politics for politics’ sake is the only way to transform Kenya. Speaking during Tuesday’s Jamhuri Day celebrations, he said Kenya has lost many golden opportunities because leaders have elevated politics to a level higher than economic prosperity. The President said poverty, as well as weak nations and conflicts in Africa, were a consequence of a wrong approach to nation-building which focused on politics at the expense of the economic well-being of the people.

Business highlights

Uhuru orders suspension of international trawler licenses

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Ministries of Defence and Agriculture to suspend the fishing licenses of all international trawlers operating in Kenya’s territorial waters until they comply with Kenya‘s requirement for local input. President Kenyatta has also directed the two ministries to immediately intercept all illegal fishing vessels. The move is aimed at protecting the blue economy to benefit Kenyans instead of foreigners. He said the habit of foreign trawlers entering Kenyan waters illegally and returning to their countries filled with fish must end.

World Bank calls for reforms to law putting cap on interest rates that banks charge to borrowers

The World Bank wants Kenya’s rate capping law, partly blamed for a slowdown in credit growth, reversed, but with more policy reforms to improve access to credit and financial inclusion. Kenya introduced the law in September 2016 effectively fixing interest rates on loans at four percentage points above the benchmark central bank rate and imposing a minimum deposit rate of 70% of the key rate. The law has been partly blamed for accelerating a slowdown in credit growth to a low of 1.7% in September from 25% in mid-2014.

Kenya ranked world’s leading Safari Destination at 2017 World Travel Awards

Kenya has been voted the world’s leading safari destination at the 2017 World Travel Awards. This is the third consecutive year the country has won in the category. President Uhuru Kenyatta says the win is a well-deserved accolade that speaks to all the country has to offer. “It is a moment of national pride for all Kenyans,” Kenyatta said. The win is expected to boost the country’s tourism sector as it’s seen as an endorsement of the destination known as home of the Authentic Safari. Kenya emerged the winner against country nominees of Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Sports highlights

World Boxing Council Super Bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika awarded Head of State Commendation

World Boxing Council Super Bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika is among Kenyans who have been awarded Head of State Commendation during a State Luncheon hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi. Zarika, sister to Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars captain Musa Mohammed, two weeks ago successfully defended her world title after out-punching Catherine Phiri of Zambia in an action-packed match held at the Nairobi Carnivore Grounds. The mother of two, made history last year after she became the first Kenyan woman to win the WBC Super Bantam weight after dethroning Jamaican Alicia Ashley.

West Ham boss David Moyes keen on Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere

West Ham boss David Moyes has admitted he would be interested in signing Jack Wilshere in January if the Arsenal midfielder is made available. Wilshere has been largely limited to Europa League appearances and the occasional substitute role in the Premier League for the Gunners this season. But the 25-year-old, who has six months left on his contract, is in line to start against West Ham on Wednesday due to an injury to Aaron Ramsey.

Antonio Conte says Chelsea must win every game to have a chance of retaining title

Antonio Conte has offered no apologies for writing off Chelsea’s title challenge, and said his side must win “every game” to have a hope of catching Manchester City. Less than halfway through the Premier League campaign the Italian had declared the Blues’ title defence over after Saturday’s defeat to West Ham, with unbeaten City opening up a 14-point gap on Chelsea the following day.