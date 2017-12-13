Huawei Mate 10 Lite now available in Kenya for Ksh39,999

Huawei Mobile Kenya has launched its Mate 10 Lite device in the Kenyan market just few weeks after launching the Mate 10 in partnership with Jumia. The Mate 10 Lite will be available across all the retail stores for Kshs 39,999.

Described as a perfect balance between software and hardware, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Lite sports the powerful Kirin 659 and the EMUI 5.1 to deliver what the tech maker has dubbed an outstandingly fast performance. The phone also offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM allowing users to run multiple tasks efficiently.

The device has been touted for its powerful camera that entails two dual-camera modules – one on the rear with a 16 MP and 2 MP sensor set-up, and a selfie snapper with a 13 MP main camera and a secondary 2 MP sensor.

“Following the launch of Mate 10 series in the market we have received positive feedback on our devices and we are now delighted to announce that we now have Mate 10 Lite which is retailing at Kshs 39,999 hence providing a solution for everyone who would love to have our latest Mate Series,” said Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Director Derrick Duh.

“This is part of the plan to close the year in style as we also gear towards launching Mate 10 Pro at Safaricom shops towards the end of the year,” Duh added.

“The Huawei Mate 10 Lite design spells out fashion, featuring an eye-catching sleek body with curved edges, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite is made for fashion trendsetters. No matter how much you use it, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite battery can take you through two days of usage: you can play your favorite games, tweet or chat all the time without worrying about the battery life. The Huawei Mate 10 Lite features an amazing 3340 mAh battery that lasts over two days, with up to 20 hours talk time and 9 hours of video watching,” he explained.