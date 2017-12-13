Former Batallion Signal Officer Titus Koech wins BetYetu jackpot

For Titus Koech, a father of four girls, the dream of winning a jackpot never faded even when people ridiculed his repeated efforts.

His dream came true this past weekend after he predicted 13 games correctly in the BetYetu platform to win Ksh5,444,105, making him the third recipient of the prestigious jackpot after James Murithi, who won Ksh7 million in October and Edwin Minui – the first winner – who won Ksh12 million in June.

The former Kenya Defense Forces Officer, based at the Kahawa Barracks until 2013 when he was discharged on compansionate grounds, says his girls will have a better life going forward.

“It reached a point even my wife Caroline Nanjala and the girls used to ridicule me for waking up at dawn to analyse matches before I could place my bets. I am so happy God had answered my prayers,” the sugar board driver narrated on Wednesday afternoon.

Accompanied by his eldest daughter, Cynthia Chelimo, the former Battalion Signal Officer said he will use part of the earnings to pay school fees for his kids and also start a yet to be named business,

“I thank God that my life will be diffeent going forward,” Koech added.

Cynthia, who will be in third fourm in January, at Friends School Lukhokho girls could not hold back tears while she too crediting God for the big win.

“My dad could not have achieved this on his own, I know it is God working through him, we are so proud of him,” the composed youngster who wants to be a lawyer remarked.