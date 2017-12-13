Evening news headlines

News highlights

Law allowing citizens to arrest criminals takes effect in Lamu

A law allowing citizen’s to place criminals under arrest has officially been introduced in Lamu as a measure against increasing crime. The law was announced days after a 35-year-old hotelier was killed by a gang while on his way from work in Bombay area. Lamu County commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo has now asked the public to promptly arrest criminals instead of waiting for police.

Atwoli urges Uhuru to make peace with Raila

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to reach out to NASA leader Raila Odinga for talks. He said this will be in demonstration of his promise to extend his goodwill to the Opposition chief. Atwoli also commended Raila for heeding requests to call off his swearing-in ceremony that had been slated for December 12. He said the move restored calm in the country and even boosted the performance of the shilling against major international currencies.

Nurses’ Union postpones elections ahead of annual meeting

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) will hold its 60th Annual Delegates Conference at Wild Waters, Mombasa on Thursday. No election will be held for the positions of national chairman and first national vice chairman as earlier announced. Mudzo Nzili and Samson Kaguma held the posts before proceeding on terminal leave awaiting retirement.

Business highlights

Longhorn to offload entire stake in Law Africa

Longhorn Publishers shareholders have approved the sale of its entire shareholding in Law Africa firm. The publisher announced its intention to offload its entire shareholding in Law Africa firm to shareholders on 8th of December 2017, 17 months after acquiring a controlling stake.

Government gives Uchumi Ksh700 million boost to aid in recovery efforts

The government has given troubled retailer Uchumi Supermarket a Ksh700 million bailout as the second tranche of its the its Ksh1.8 billion package. Acting Head of Marketing at Uchumi Supermarkets, Henry Bett confirmed that the retailer received Ksh700 million on December 1 for restocking.

Communications Authority revs up crack down on counterfeit phones

The Communications Authority has intensified its crack down on counterfeit devices by setting up new regulations to ensure Kenyans are sold quality mobile phones. Reports indicate that upto 40% of handheld decvices in the market are fake. In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the regulator asked interested parties and the general public to submit their input before January 13, next year.

Sports highlights

Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette admits team’s title hopes are minimal at best

Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette says his team needs a miracle to win the Premier League after finding themselves 17 points behind leaders Man City 16 games into the season. Arsene Wenger’s side have only picked up one point from their previous two games and will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive game without a win when they travel to West Ham on Wednesday night. Lacazette, who has scored eight goals in 16 league games this season, admits Arsenal must focus on finishing in the top four after struggling for consistency in the early stages of the campaign.

Newcastle close to takeover

A deal is close for the takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United. Owner Mike Ashley and Investor Amanda Staveley’s firm, PCP Capital Partners have been in talks about a deal for some time. Ashley and Staveley met face to face for the first time last week to discuss her initial offer of around £250 million (Ksh34.5 billion) for the club, which had been made almost a month ago.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes ‘more than happy’ with performance in loss at Burnley

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes says his under-fire side will ‘win more games than we lose’ if they can repeat the quality of performance they showed in their 1-0 defeat at Burnley. It was the Potters’ fourth loss in five games, and left them just three points clear of the relegation places – and still a target for angry fans.