Corporate entities and consumers hold back on spending following political uncertainty due to prolonged elections – Fusion Capital report
December 13, 2017 61 Views

The two-month period after the announcement of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election has further extended a period of uncertainty and is holding back of expenditure by both corporate entities and consumers, a new report by financial services group, Fusion Capital has revealed.

Barring a major flare-up of disruption, the economy may be expected to gradually return to its pre-election status.

“East Africa’s dominant economy is facing a widening debt, slowing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a credit longing private sector,” said the group in it’s latest edition of the Fusioon African Monitor, an analysis that reflects on key economic trends affecting the region..

The political turmoil witnessed in the second half of 2017 along with drought condition that persisted in the first half of the same year downgraded the country’s economic growth forecast for the year to 5% from the previous forecast of 5.9%.

Owing to political turbulence, slow economic activity and interest rate caps, more than Ksh700 billions have been wiped out from the stock market. Kenya’s service sector, especially tourism in the economy, has also been hit. Kenya’s exports were severely affected too.

