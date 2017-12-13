Business highlights- December 13, 2017

Uhuru orders suspension of international trawler licenses

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Ministries of Defence and Agriculture to suspend the fishing licenses of all international trawlers operating in Kenya’s territorial waters until they comply with Kenya‘s requirement for local input. President Kenyatta has also directed the two ministries to immediately intercept all illegal fishing vessels. The move is aimed at protecting the blue economy to benefit Kenyans instead of foreigners. He said the habit of foreign trawlers entering Kenyan waters illegally and returning to their countries filled with fish must end.

World Bank calls for reforms to interest rate capping law

The World Bank wants Kenya’s rate capping law, partly blamed for a slowdown in credit growth, reversed, but with more policy reforms to improve access to credit and financial inclusion. Kenya introduced the law in September 2016 effectively fixing interest rates on loans at four percentage points above the benchmark central bank rate and imposing a minimum deposit rate of 70% of the key rate. The law has been partly blamed for accelerating a slowdown in credit growth to a low of 1.7% in September from 25% in mid-2014.

Kenya ranked world’s leading Safari Destination at 2017 World Travel Awards

Kenya has been voted the world’s leading safari destination at the 2017 World Travel Awards. This is the third consecutive year the country has won in the category. President Uhuru Kenyatta says the win is a well-deserved accolade that speaks to all the country has to offer. “It is a moment of national pride for all Kenyans,” Kenyatta said. The win is expected to boost the country’s tourism sector as it’s seen as an endorsement of the destination known as home of the Authentic Safari. Kenya emerged the winner against country nominees of Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.