Afternoon sports highlights – December 13, 2017

Harambee Stars keeper speaks on CECAFA clean sheets

Harambee Stars qualified for the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after collecting a maximum of eight points from Group A. After a 2-0 win in an opening match against Rwanda, Stars drew 0-0 against both Libya and Zanzibar before downing Tanzania by a solitary goal to progress as group winners. One player, who has been solid at the back for Kenya is goalkeeper Patrick Matasi. The Posta Rangers man is yet to concede a goal and is hopeful the national team will go all the way.

Chelsea give Conte cheer, Burnley go fourth

Chelsea responded perfectly to head coach Antonio Conte’s claim their Premier League title hopes are over with a convincing 3-1 win at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday. Tiemoue Bakayoko opened the scoring midway through the first half with a deft clipped finish, offering an answer to supporters who have criticised him for a series of poor performances following his July move from Monaco. Upwardly mobile Burnley are one place below Chelsea in fourth after edging Stoke City 1-0, while Crystal Palace hauled themselves off the foot of the table with two late goals in a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Watford.

Ribery taken to court by ex-agent

Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery briefly appeared in court in Germany on Tuesday over claims he owes Sh42.4 mn (3.5 million euros) to his ex-agent before the case was adjourned until January. The 34-year-old is contesting claims over unpaid commission from his 2007 transfer from Marseille to Bayern, which cost 25 million euros. Heiderscheid claims the pair made a verbal agreement a decade ago, which was later put in writing. The document, signed by the footballer, was presented to the court, but Ribery claims Heiderscheid forged his signature which experts will try to clarify.