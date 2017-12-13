Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

NTSA denies involvement in Sachangwan carnage

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says its quick intervention before the accident along the Salgaa-Sachangwan stretch saved a lot of lives. The Authority’s Director General Francis Meja indicated that they had been conducting patrols in the area and after flagging down a bus that had been overtaking carelessly, a trailer passed at a very high speed hitting the bumps ahead tilting it’s container. He pointed out that its officers suspected the brakes to have failed and a team was dispatched with strobe lights and sirens on to warn motorists and pedestrians to clear the way.

Jubilee MPs meet Uhuru at State House

A Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House this morning triggered a quorum hitch in the National Assembly, delaying House business. Speaker Justin Muturi was forced to order that the quorum bell be rung for five minutes, to enable Minority Leader John Mbadi mobilise lawmakers who were within the precincts of Parliament to make their way into the chambers. Wednesday morning sittings are reserved for private members motions.

Armed robbers gunned down by police in Kamukunji, Eastleigh

Two suspected thugs were on Tuesday night shot dead in two separate incidents in Nairobi. According to Police, the first shooting happened in Kamukunji area where one suspect was shot and killed as he tried to mug pedestrians but two of his accomplices managed to escape. Another suspect was shot dead in Eastleigh and a pistol found on him. Police say the suspect was in the company of three others and had been attacking and robbing local pedestrians when an alarm was raised.

Business highlights

Fares double as Christmas nears

It was a busy time at major bus stations in the city as residents keen to celebrate festivities with families upcountry struggled to secure vehicles. Long queues were seen at Easy Coach and Guardian booking offices. Fares were also expected to double up as Christmas approaches as the transport companies tried to make the most out of the festive season. Residents seeking to travel to up country are already paying dearly as all major bus companies travelling to Mombasa, Kisumu and Busia have increased fares. It now costs Sh2,000 to travel from Nairobi to Busia and other parts of Western Kenya, up from between Sh800 and Sh1,000 few weeks ago.

World Bank to stop financing oil, gas projects from 2019

The World Bank will stop financing oil and gas exploration and extraction from 2019, it announced Tuesday at a climate summit seeking to boost the global economy’s shift to clean energy. “The World Bank Group will no longer finance upstream oil and gas, after 2019,” it said in a statement in Paris, where world leaders sought to unlock more money for the shift away from Earth-warming fossil fuels.

In tax shift, Facebook to declare ad revenues locally

Facebook, in a bow to transparency, has announced it plans to declare certain ad revenues in the country where they are made and not in Ireland, where it has a greater tax advantage. The social networking giant said the move was in response to pressure from governments and policy makers for greater visibility into sales made in their countries.

Sports highlights

Harambee Stars keeper speaks on CECAFA clean sheets

Harambee Stars qualified for the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after collecting a maximum of eight points from Group A. After a 2-0 win in an opening match against Rwanda, Stars drew 0-0 against both Libya and Zanzibar before downing Tanzania by a solitary goal to progress as group winners. One player, who has been solid at the back for Kenya is goalkeeper Patrick Matasi. The Posta Rangers man is yet to concede a goal and is hopeful the national team will go all the way.

Chelsea give Conte cheer, Burnley go fourth

Chelsea responded perfectly to head coach Antonio Conte’s claim their Premier League title hopes are over with a convincing 3-1 win at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday. Tiemoue Bakayoko opened the scoring midway through the first half with a deft clipped finish, offering an answer to supporters who have criticised him for a series of poor performances following his July move from Monaco. Upwardly mobile Burnley are one place below Chelsea in fourth after edging Stoke City 1-0, while Crystal Palace hauled themselves off the foot of the table with two late goals in a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Watford.

Ribery taken to court by ex-agent

Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery briefly appeared in court in Germany on Tuesday over claims he owes Sh42.4 mn (3.5 million euros) to his ex-agent before the case was adjourned until January. The 34-year-old is contesting claims over unpaid commission from his 2007 transfer from Marseille to Bayern, which cost 25 million euros. Heiderscheid claims the pair made a verbal agreement a decade ago, which was later put in writing. The document, signed by the footballer, was presented to the court, but Ribery claims Heiderscheid forged his signature which experts will try to clarify.