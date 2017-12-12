News headlines

News highlights

Kenya marks 54th Jamhuri Day

Kenya today marks 54 years of self-rule after gaining independence from Britain. The national fete, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, will be held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in the capital Nairobi while regional celebrations will be held in the other 46 county headquarters. Security at the stadium is tight, with those getting in being frisked by security officers.

14 killed in road accident in Bungoma

Fourteen people were killed yesterday night along the Kitale-Webuye road at Kamukuywa bridge. The scene of the accident being identified as a black spot by area residents. This follows the weekend accident that claimed tens of lives in Baringo and on the Nakuru-Eldoret road on Saturday.

Matiang’i blamed for blocking Atwoli’s honorary degree

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion has accused Education CS Fred Matiang’i of being behind the decision to cancel plans to award COTU boss Francis Atwoli an honorary degree by Masinde Muliro University. The university was set to award Mr. Atwoli a Doctorate in Labour Relations degree on Friday, December 15, during the university’s 12th annual graduation ceremony in honour of his role as head of the labour movement in Kenya.

Business highlights

2017 growth prospects dimmed amid piling debt

Kenya’s growth prospects have again been called into question, capping a difficult year for the country after a bruising electioneering period. The World Bank last week released its quarterly economic report on Kenya that almost mirrored that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – another Bretton Wood – in giving a downgraded economic forecast for the year. Both institutions revised the country’s growth projections for 2017 downwards, with the World Bank putting the figure at 4.9 per cent, a climb-down from an earlier projection of 5.5 per cent.

Safaricom invests in biometrics to curb fraud

Listed telco Safaricom has introduced voice biometric system aimed at reducing fraud and helping its customers to reduce cases of identity theft. The system, dubbed Jitambulishe, will allow customers to access Safaricom services such as resetting M-Pesa PIN and PUK requests through a faster and less intrusive vetting process. The system aims to cut down the number of steps a customer goes through before they are assisted, significantly reducing time spent while seeking customer services.

Bitcoin tops $18,000 in debut on major bourse

Bitcoin surged past $18,000 after it began trading on its first major global exchange Sunday, the latest in a series of highs that have excited some investors while leaving others nervous of a bubble. Trading of the controversial digital currency on a futures contract began at 6:00 pm (2300 GMT) on the Chicago board options exchange (Cboe) at a price of $15,000. Heavy traffic made the Cboe website inaccessible in the first 20 minutes, but it said that “trading runs on very separate systems and was totally unaffected by the website issues.”

Sports highlights

Machakos to host CECAFA grand finale

The Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos will host the final of the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, Football Kenya Federation president, Nick Mwendwa, has said. Mwendwa in an interview ended the debate that had dominated talks in football quarters on the ideal venue to host the grand finale. Several counties among them, Kakamega County, Kisumu County and Nairobi City County had shown interest in hosting the final but it seems Machakos piped them all to claim the rights.

Wanyama trains with Tottenham teammates for first time

Victor Wanyama held training session with Tottenham players for the first time since suffering a knee injury in August. Wanyama sustained the injury in training ahead of Spurs’ win over Burnley on August 27. He had played in both of the club’s opening Premier League games against Newcastle and Chelsea. But on Monday, the Kenyan captain joined the first part of session in the snow, as he stepped up his recovery from nearly four months on the sidelines.

Salah voted BBC African Footballer of the Year

Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the overall winner of this year’s BBC African Footballer of the Year Award, the first time he has been shortlisted. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joined presenter Mimi Fawaz at the club’s Melwood training academy to present Salah with the coveted trophy. The 25-year-old Liverpool star beat Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinean Naby Keita, Sadio Mané of Senegal and Nigeria’s Victor Moses.