Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru reveals 4 big plans for second term

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled big four plan agenda to lift Kenya to the next growth path in the next five years. Speaking during Kenya’s 54th Jamuhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi, Uhuru called on all Kenyans to unite in order to help him achieve the ambitious plan targeting food security, affordable housing, expanding manufacturing sector and providing affordable health care for all.

At least 32 killed in Sachangwan horror crash

At least 32 were killed on Tuesday in a 13 vehicle pile-up in Sachangwan. The death toll is expected to rise as more remain trapped in the wreckage. According to police, the accident was caused by a lorry driver attempting to evade National Transport and Safety Authority agents. In this effort he crashed into a bus which then caused a pile-up involving two other public service vehicles and several saloon cars.

Githeri Man, Robert Alai, Ben Githae receive State honour

Martin Kamotho, alias Githeri man, is on the list of individuals President Uhuru Kenyatta will honour with the coveted State commendation as the country marks the 54th Jamhuri Day celebrations. Also on the list of the recipients of the Head of State commendation (Civilian Division) is controversial blogger Robert Alai, musicians Ben Githae and Rufftone, Citizen TV’s senior reporter Jackie Maribe, State House Director of Digital Communications Dennis Itumbi, Deputy Director in charge of State branding and events Thomas “Big Ted” Kwaka, State House Senior Director of Public Communication Munyori Buku and Hellen Nkaiserry, the wife of the late Cabinet minister Joseph Nkaissery.

Business highlights

Airtel not exiting Kenya but looking to consolidate operations

Airtel has denied reports that it is exiting Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania but has maintained that it continues to explore consolidation options in these three markets. “We would like to categorically deny these reports which are completely incorrect, unfounded and devoid of any facts. Airtel has consistently stated that it is open to consolidation opportunities, either through acquisitions or mergers, to create sustainable businesses in Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania,” says Airtel in a statement.

Co-op bank CEO to receive presidential award

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Co-operative Bank of Kenya Dr. Gideon Muriuki is in the list of those who will be honoured with the award of First Class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) decoration in this year’s roll of Presidential Awards. Mr.Gideon will be feted with the award at Statehouse for his continued dedication to strengthen Kenya’s 14 million-member co-operative movement through capacity-building and consultancy.

Proper documentation required to ease land compensation cases

Residents of Garissa whose land will be affected by the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport corridor have been advised to get proper documentation to ease compensation. The county’s National Land Commission acting coordinator Abdikarim Issack said it will be difficult for any person to be compensated if the land they have settled in is not properly registered. Issack advised communities to organize themselves into groups and register under a Community Based Organization (CBO) since land in Garissa County has not been adjudicated and is classified as community land.

Sports highlights

Zarika awarded Head of State Commendation

World Boxing Council Super Bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika is among Kenyans who have been awarded Head of State Commendation during a State Luncheon hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi. Zarika two weeks ago successfully defended her world title after out-punching Catherine Phiri of Zambia in an action-packed match held at the Nairobi Carnivore Grounds.

Vihiga United star loses mum,13 other family members in road crash

Vihiga United defender Dennis Ombeva is mourning the lose of 14 family members, who perished in a road accident on Monday night. Fourteen passengers perished in a gruesome accident on Monday along Kitale-Webuye road in Bungoma County. Unfortunately, all the casualties were close family member of Ombeva, who recently guided Vihiga to top finish in the National Super League and a place in the 2018 Kenyan Premier League.

Russia on alert for jihadists ahead of World Cup

Russia’s security service on Tuesday said it was on alert for the possible return of jihadists from Syria ahead of the World Cup and the presidential election in 2018. The FSB’s warning came after the Russian military last week declared Syria “liberated” from the Islamic State group, and after a visit on Monday by President Vladimir Putin to Russia’s airbase in the war-ravaged country. As many as 40,000 fighters travelled from all over the world, including Russia, to join IS in Russia after the 2014 declaration of its self-styled “caliphate” straddling Syria and Iraq.