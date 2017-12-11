Sports highlights – December 11, 2017

Kenya beats Uganda 24-10 at Cape Town Sevens

Kenya picked up a paltry three points at the Cape Town Sevens in South Africa after beating neighbors Uganda 24-10 in the 13th place play-off final on Sunday evening. After two rounds, Innocent Simiyu’s men have amassed 13 points from a possible target of 20, having picked up 10 from the opening stop in Dubai last weekend. Shujaa survived a scare from the Ugandans who had rallied from 14-0 down to tie at 14-14, planting two unconverted tries after that to ensure they won the tie.

Villarreal fall 0-2 to Barcelona as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi secure win despite sluggish start

Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were enough for Barcelona to pick up a 2-0 win over 10-man Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. The visitors were sluggish for long periods, but the dismissal of Villarreal’s Dani Raba – in only his second La Liga match – made their task that much easier for the final half hour. And the pressure told as Suarez finished smartly to give his side the lead in the 72nd minute, before Messi capitalised on some poor defending to make sure of the three points seven minutes from time – his 49th goal of the calendar year.

Missed opportunities help Arsenal secure 1-1 draw with Southampton

Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score a late equaliser as Arsenal battled to a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday. Charlie Austin’s fourth goal in four games gave the hosts an early lead (3) after Per Mertesacker’s loose pass gifted Southampton possession. Petr Cech prevented Austin from scoring a quick-fire second, before Fraser Forster kept Arsenal at bay down the other end with a superb stop from Aaron Ramsey.