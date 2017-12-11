Newspaper summaries – December 11, 2017

Daily Nation

Nasa postpones swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka

Nasa on Sunday postponed its planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka. The swearing-in and the launch of the People’s Assembly was scheduled for Jamhuri Day on Tuesday and, according to the coalition’s statement, was to be held in Mombasa. The statement was read by Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi at the Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi. Mr Mudavadi was with co-principal Moses Wetang’ula, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and the committee that was organising the swearing-in.

As end of 8-4-4 looms, last KCSE will be done in 2025

Details of how Kenya’s new school curriculum will be implemented emerged on Sunday as select teachers prepared to meet for skills training today at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi. The new curriculum, whose implementation starts in January, will take seven years to be fully rolled out. Developed to replace the discredited 8-4-4 system, it places emphasis on continuous assessment tests (CATs) over one-off examinations, for a long time criticised as being too mechanical and results-oriented.

Sh1.47bn unaccounted for at Immigration Department

The Immigration Department could have lost Sh1.47 billion in two financial years, the Auditor-General has said, as it failed to account for passports and visa stickers issued to consulates and Kenya’s embassies abroad. The Auditor-General said in a report tabled in the National Assembly last week that visa stickers worth Sh2.7 billion, 39,900 blank passports worth Sh202.5 million and 13,872 printed passports were issued in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 financial years.

The Standard

Raila succumbs to pressure from West to cancel fete

NASA leader Raila Odinga succumbed to pressure on Sunday from the international community and religious leaders to call off tomorrow’s planned swearing-in. The Opposition convened a press conference to announce the decision to delay the ceremony indefinitely following weeks of talks pushed by diplomats and the clergy. Sources said Mr Raila and his team heeded the calls by the international community led by the US government to give room for talks even after President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to slam the door for dialogue.

20 escape death after riders set bus ablaze

At least 20 passengers narrowly escaped death when a bus in which they were travelling was torched by rowdy boda boda riders yesterday. The Otange Bus Service vehicle was set a blaze by boda boda operators over claims that it had caused an accident that involved their colleague and his passenger. The incident occurred minutes after the bus arrived in the town from Nairobi. The bus driver stopped at a petrol station along the Homa Bay-Rongo road so that one of his passengers could alight when a boda boda rider rammed the vehicle from behind with his passenger. The rider and his passenger were taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

Demolition row: Siaya Governor Rasanga threatens to sack county officials

The controversy over the order to small-scale traders to flatten their temporary structures in major towns has deepened after Governor Cornel Rasanga threatened to sack the officials planning the demolition. Mr Rasanga yesterday argued that it was unfair to give traders a 14-day notice to demolish their structures without giving them an option where to do their business. Speaking in Segere village, Alego Usonga, the governor said he had sent his officials to investigate who authorised the construction of the temporary structures in the town and not to give a notice of demolition as purported.

The Star

MPs unhappy over delay in CDF money release

MPs are unhappy following the delayed release of Sh30.9 billion CDF money while warning that the kitty is central to their core responsibility. The MPs demanded Treasury CS Henry Rotich to release the 2017-18 funds although Majority leader Aden Duale yesterday told the Star gazetting the constituency CDF officials caused the delay. “There was no way the Treasury CS could release money when the CDF committees have not been legally gazetted. The constituency committee members have been approved by the House, they were gazetted last Friday and now the minister will release the funds this week,” Duale told Star on phone.

Corruption could soon wipe out iconic species, CITES warns

Iconic wildlife species such as rhinos and elephants could soon be wiped out if corruption continues to thrive. Corruption fuels wildlife crime, which in turn drives many species to extinction, CITES warned. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora released a statement following the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day on Saturday. Kenya loses approximately a third of her budget – the equivalent of about $6 billion (Sh608 billion) – to corruption every year.

EALA list, committee members approval top agenda this week

This week Parliament will be a beehive of activities as constitution of committees and election of EALA MPs are top on the agenda. Members of the National Assembly will resume on Wednesday and will have day-long sittings on the same day and also on Thursday before they break for long recess. On Wednesday morning, the MPs are expected to approve names to various committees. In the afternoon, the committee members will elect chairpersons and vice chairpersons.

Business Daily

Audit queries Kenya Forest’s Sh500 million expenditure

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) cannot account for millions of shillings spent without documentation, even as it overshot its budget by nearly Sh500 million, an audit report has revealed. Auditor-General Edward Ouko says the integrity of the KFS’s financial statements is questionable given wide-ranging irregularities such as unauthorised sharing of bank accounts by top officials, unsupported payments and manipulation of numbers through the information technology (IT) system. Mr Ouko says the KFS incurred an over-expenditure of Sh473.6 million in the financial year to June 2016, contrary to Section 12 of the State Corporations Act.

Sale of sugar mills and Comesa entry spell doom to local sector

When State-owned millers are finally sold to private investors next year, unlimited sugar from 19 regional countries will be allowed into Kenya, most likely spelling doom to local factories that are grappling with high costs of production. Ageing machines and a perennial fight for dwindling raw materials are not making the sub-sector’s future any brighter. While it costs about $400 to produce a tonne of sugar in Mauritius, it takes $800 to manufacture the same in Kenya. And in a country where price, rather that quality, matters most, millers should prepare for tough times when they eventually find suitors.

Train brings good tidings to hotels and game parks

Hotels and parks at the Coast are attributing the high number of bookings to the Madaraka Express, especially for first-time visitors. Besides cutting the time it takes to travel to Mombasa, the train has diversified transport means. Since introduction of the service in June, tourist facilities in Mombasa, Diani and Tsavo East and West national parks have been receiving more visitors compared with previous years.