News headlines

News highlights

AU says 6,000 terrorists could return to Africa

As many as 6,000 Africans who fought for the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group in Iraq and Syria could return home, the African Union’s top security official warned on Sunday, calling on countries to prepare for the threat. Smail Chergui, the AU’s commissioner for Peace and Security, said African nations would need to work closely with each other and share intelligence to counter returning militants. Tens of thousands of foreign fighters joined the Sunni extremist group after it seized vast swathes of Iraq and Syria and declared a caliphate in 2014.

NASA to announce new resistance measures as party postpones Raila’s swearing in ceremony

The National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition is set to announce what the party has termed as new resistance measures after opposition officials postponed the swearing-in of leader Raila Odinga that was set for Tuesday this week. NASA principal Musalia Mudavadi says the decision was taken following internal and international consultations. Mudavadi however says the move to swear-in Odinga has not changed urging supporters to remain vigilant.

First Lady in drive to address street children crisis

The First Lady has declared that she will visit and donate to all children’s homes in Nairobi ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. She also has made plans aimed at addressing the County’s street children crisis, Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko confirmed in a statement.

Business highlights

Nakumatt takes latest hit as operations in Tanzania are relegated to one branch

Troubled retailer, Nakumatt Supermarket’s presence in Tanzania has been reduced to a single outlet after the struggling retailer was evicted from a building in Moshi for failure to pay rent for over a year. The retail chain was on Friday forced to close its store following rent arrears of an unknown amount. It is the retailer’s third store to shutdown in Tanzania in as many months. Nakumatt’s remaining branch in Tanzania is located in Dar es Salaam.

Habitat for Humanity urges Jubilee administration to invest in low-income housing

Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI), a non-state housing agency has asked the government to invest in low-cost housing development in urban areas to avert the proliferation of slums. The organisation said an all-inclusive strategy where the private sector is incentivised to fund projects for low income earners should be adopted. Speaking in Nairobi, HFHI Europe, Middle East and Africa VP, Torre Nelson said the organisation was ready to join the state-sponsored housing programme to fast-track delivery of the million houses promised by the Jubilee government in the next five years.

Kenya signs precautionary agreement with Mexico for importation of cheap maize

Kenya has entered into a partnership agreement with Mexico set to see the country directly procure cheap maize in case of a shortage next year. Director of crops at the Ministry of Agriculture Johnson Irungu said a team was in Mexico last month where the deal was agreed upon. He added that the precautionary arrangement would ensure there are no delays as witnessed in May when the decision to import was reached late amid rising consumer cost of flour.

Sports highlights

Kenya beats Uganda 24-10 at Cape Town Sevens

Kenya picked up a paltry three points at the Cape Town Sevens in South Africa after beating neighbors Uganda 24-10 in the 13th place play-off final on Sunday evening. After two rounds, Innocent Simiyu’s men have amassed 13 points from a possible target of 20, having picked up 10 from the opening stop in Dubai last weekend. Shujaa survived a scare from the Ugandans who had rallied from 14-0 down to tie at 14-14, planting two unconverted tries after that to ensure they won the tie.

Villarreal fall 0-2 to Barcelona as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi secure win despite sluggish start

Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were enough for Barcelona to pick up a 2-0 win over 10-man Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. The visitors were sluggish for long periods, but the dismissal of Villarreal’s Dani Raba – in only his second La Liga match – made their task that much easier for the final half hour. And the pressure told as Suarez finished smartly to give his side the lead in the 72nd minute, before Messi capitalised on some poor defending to make sure of the three points seven minutes from time – his 49th goal of the calendar year.

Missed opportunities help Arsenal secure 1-1 draw with Southampton

Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score a late equaliser as Arsenal battled to a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday. Charlie Austin’s fourth goal in four games gave the hosts an early lead (3) after Per Mertesacker’s loose pass gifted Southampton possession. Petr Cech prevented Austin from scoring a quick-fire second, before Fraser Forster kept Arsenal at bay down the other end with a superb stop from Aaron Ramsey.