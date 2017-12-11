Evening news headlines

News highlights

Meru Senator sues University of Nairobi following decision to deregister him as a student

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has sued the University of Nairobi (UoN) following its decision to deregister him as a student barely two weeks ago. The politician under a certificate of urgency wants the November 30 resolution suspended pending determination of the suit. He has faulted the learning institution’s move “for acting unreasonably and in an utter show of bad faith.” Through his lawyer, Tom Ojienda, Linturi has accused the university of taking the action without according him an opportunity to defend himself.

Education Ministry set to crack down on universities selling academic papers to politicians

The Ministry of Education wants universities selling degrees to politicians de-registered. Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said the government is planning a major shake-up in higher education, including a crackdown on private universities, from next year. Matiang’i was speaking earlier today during an AMFREF graduation ceremony. The crackdown will target institutions operating contrary to the statutory provisions guiding the higher education sector.

IEBC quashes NASA’s hopes of February election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has no plans to hold elections in February following an earlier proposal from the NASA coalition to do so. Commission Vice Chairperson Consolata Nkatha stated that the October 26 repeat election, which saw President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the winner, marked the end of the elections period. She said that as far as IEBC is concerned, “elections are behind us.”

Business highlights

Construction of 100kWp solar plant begins at KU

A Ksh59 million Centre of Excellence focused on the generation of solar energy has been launched at the Kenyatta University as Nairobi hosted the third United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA). The initiative supported by the French government saw the construction of a 100kWp solar pilot plant unveiled at the university, through the technical help of Urbasolar, a French industrial group specializing in designing, financing, and building and operating photovoltaic plants.

National Chamber of Commerce in move to empower women entrepreneurs

The Women In Business (WIB) Committee, a branch of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), plans to establish business development centres at county and national levels to mentor women entrepreneurs. The initiative seeks to organise investment conferences at both government levels to showcase contribution of women to the economy and address the challenges facing them.

Kajiado Governor says fighting corruption will help County net Ksh1.2 billion a year in revenues

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku has sent five sub-county revenue officers on compulsory leave as he moves to grapple with the County’s corruption crisis. Speaking in Kajiado, ole Lenku said taxpayers’ money had been going into individuals’ pockets at the expense of development. He explained that the county was targeting Ksh1.2 billion per year in tax collection, from its previous Ksh600,000.

Sports highlights

Chelsea to meet Barcelona in Champions League last 16

Chelsea will meet five-time European champions Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League. Tottenham will face Serie A title-holders Juventus, Liverpool will take on Portuguese side Porto, Manchester City are up against Basel, Manchester United will meet Sevilla while defending champions Real Madrid have drawn Paris Saint-Germain.

Man City’s post-match celebrations defended after Jose Mourinho tunnel fracas

Manchester City had every right to enjoy post-match celebrations, says the Premier League Daily panel, despite Jose Mourinho taking offence, according to Sky sources. Mourinho is understood to have had water and milk thrown at him in a tunnel confrontation with City players that left Mikel Arteta bleeding from his face after Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Midfielder Juan Mata says Man Utd have ‘no time for mourning’ after Man City defeat

Juan Mata says there is “no time for mourning” following Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to fierce rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday. Mata, who was an 82nd-minute substitute in the highly-anticipated derby at Old Trafford, admitted the defeat was “painful” but is confident the team can quickly overcome disappointed in the run-up to the busy festive period.