CS treasury lauds club Dolce at 25th anniversary fete

Cabinet Secretary Treasury Henry Rotich on Saturday 9th December 2017 lauded the efforts made by the shareholders and management of exclusive premier entertainment joint Club Dolce over the past 25 years of the club’s existence. The cabinet secretary, was the chief guest at the event that saw the unveiling of the new look Dolce VIP lounge.

‘It is my great pleasure to be present here this evening as Guest of Honour on this auspicious occasion, celebrating 25 great years of the Dolce VIP Lounge. First and foremost I must admit that on one or two occasions I have found myself popping in here to relax and have a chat, catch up with some old friends who happen to be loyal members of the club and never was I disappointed on those occasions,’

said CS Rotich.

Addressing revelers at the newly launched VIP louge the CS noted that going by the Government’s demonstrated will and capacity to support small business owners in Kenya, to achieve their potential, it is open knowledge that the patronage of the club will extend and be embraced by people from all walks of life.

He added that he is in total agreement that the club has been a market leader in the entertainment industry in Kenya and Africa for the last 25 years, and still going strong.

As a first among equals the club is set to operate an online Radio Station – The “Dolce Radio 1” where willing members can interact with friends and relatives around the world, while on the premises. The radio will major on entertainment featuring; music, sports and other lifestyle programs.

‘I understand the Management is today unveiling the new look VIP lounge, plus a range of new services and products in their endeavor to reposition and expand their market reach and in effect stamp their authority as a market leader in the entertainment industry. Nairobi as a capital city, and a Centre of the regional hub, has frequent visitors from all over the world, visitors who come here either on business, official duty or leisure. After a long tiresome day one will definitely need to unwind, relax, have a cool drink and reflect on the day’s activities as you look forward to the next day’s obligations,’

added the CS.

Located at Cianda house on Koinange Street, Dolce VIP Lounge; which is a member’s only club allows convenient access and tranquility, one does not need to drive out of town to enjoy that well-earned breather, in fact, one can just walk across the town and within minutes you’re home away from home.

‘Dolce being an exclusive members club, catering to business people, professionals, captains of industry, leaders in the public service, members of the diplomatic corps and tourists, among others, is a necessary enterprise within the Capital city,’

the CS said.

Dolce members can enjoy discounts on all services in Biblos de Paris, a five star club in Paris, France. The management is also in talks with various similarly classed clubs around the globe to extend its members even more benefits.

‘I thank the management and implore upon them to maintain the high standards they have set going forward, for the benefit of not only Nairobians, but also Kenyans in general and all visiting tourists and business executives,’

concluded the CS.