Business highlights – December 11, 2017

Nakumatt takes latest hit as operations in Tanzania are relegated to one branch

Troubled retailer, Nakumatt Supermarket’s presence in Tanzania has been reduced to a single outlet after the struggling retailer was evicted from a building in Moshi for failure to pay rent for over a year. The retail chain was on Friday forced to close its store following rent arrears of an unknown amount. It is the retailer’s third store to shutdown in Tanzania in as many months. Nakumatt’s remaining branch in Tanzania is located in Dar es Salaam.

Habitat for Humanity urges Jubilee administration to invest in low-income housing

Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI), a non-state housing agency has asked the government to invest in low-cost housing development in urban areas to avert the proliferation of slums. The organisation said an all-inclusive strategy where the private sector is incentivised to fund projects for low income earners should be adopted. Speaking in Nairobi, HFHI Europe, Middle East and Africa VP, Torre Nelson said the organisation was ready to join the state-sponsored housing programme to fast-track delivery of the million houses promised by the Jubilee government in the next five years.

Kenya signs precautionary agreement with Mexico for importation of cheap maize

Kenya has entered into a partnership agreement with Mexico set to see the country directly procure cheap maize in case of a shortage next year. Director of crops at the Ministry of Agriculture Johnson Irungu said a team was in Mexico last month where the deal was agreed upon. He added that the precautionary arrangement would ensure there are no delays as witnessed in May when the decision to import was reached late amid rising consumer cost of flour.