Afternoon sports highlights – December 11, 2017

Jose Mourinho involved in tunnel confrontation with Manchester City players after derby

Jose Mourinho was involved in a confrontation with Manchester City players in the tunnel after Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford. It is understood the Portuguese clashed with the City players because he objected to their exuberant post-match celebrations near the changing rooms. Several national newspaper reports claim Mourinho was soaked with water and milk, while City coach Mikel Arteta was left bleeding from his face from the melee.

Napoli, Fiorentina clash ends in goalless draw

Napoli missed the chance to go top of Serie A after playing out a goalless draw with Fiorentina. Maurizio Sarri’s side failed to take advantage of leaders Inter Milan’s 0-0 draw with title rivals Juventus on Saturday, remaining one point behind. The hosts went closest to a goal when Piotr Zielinski’s shot was saved onto the post by Marco Sportiello. Elsewhere, fourth-placed Roma drew 0-0 at Chievo and Benevento lost 2-0 to Udinese.

AC Milan beat Bologna to give Gennaro Gattuso first win as team’s new boss

AC Milan won their first game under new boss Gennaro Gattuso thanks to Giacomo Bonaventura’s double against Bologna. Milan drew against bottom side Benevento and lost to Rijeka in the Europa League in his first two games since replacing Vincenzo Montella. Bonaventura smashed home a low opener from the edge of the box before Simone Verdi fired a bouncing shot into the top corner to equalise at San Siro.