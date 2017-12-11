Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Meru County holding underage offenders in adult prisons, says Chief Magistrate

Meru County has been holding juvenile offenders in prisons used to contain adult criminals, Chief Magistrate Lucy Ambasi has revealed. Speaking at the Gitoro Conference Centre on Sunday, Ambasi asked the County to build a juvenile remand centre so underage suspects are not held in adult prisons. She noted the county has the highest number of juvenile cases yet there is no facility to hold child offenders.. Ambasi added courts have started new initiatives for capital offenders and children to receive pro bono services.

Supreme Court set to release report justifying Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in Presidential race

Kenya’s Supreme Court will today release its detailed determination of the October 26 presidential election petition beginning at 2:00pm. Judges led by Chief Justice David Maraga and DCJ Philomena Mwilu will explain how they upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory despite the fact that 25 constituencies did not participate in the repeat election.

KNHCR accuses police of abusing power as group prepares to release election violence report

Kenya’s prolonged election period has been characterised by numerous cases of police brutality while there has been rise in the cases of extreme provocation to law enforcers as well as excessive destruction of private property, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHCR) has said. The Commission is set to release a report on transgressions committed during the polling period in a week’s time. KNHCR Chairperson, Kagwiria Mbogori said that over 60 deaths which occurred between August and October would be spotlighted in the report.

Business highlights

China looking to deepen trade ties with Kenya

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa stated that the relationship between the two countries was at the best period in history with unprecedented opportunities for further growth. Liu asked Kenya to set its eyes on the Chinese market to expend the export of Kenyan products especially with international and horticultural expos slated in Beijing from next year.

Microsoft launches productivity and collaboration app in Kenya

Microsoft has launched a mobile app designed for large group communication, work management, reporting and analytics, integrated with Office 365. Sebuh Haileleul, Country General Manager for Microsoft East and Southern Africa, says the app, dubbed Kaizala, addresses several challenges faced by most businesses in Africa who manage field staff remotely. Businesses using the platform are able to connect with large groups of people across their entire value chain, wherever they are, all on a single platform on their mobile phone.

Agriculture sector is severely underfunded, Ministry warns

Although some sub-sectors within the agricultural sector such as horticulture, flowers, and dairy are dynamic and have expanded in the past 10 years, most others such as maize, wheat, and rice have performed poorly, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has said. Speaking to a conference on transforming agriculture for inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods in Nairobi, he said under funding the sector has made sure that food security remains a challenge. The challenge of under-funding adds to shrinking land sizes, soil degradation, and climate change that have cut the productivity of crops, making it more difficult to feed the country’s rising population.

Sports highlights

Jose Mourinho involved in tunnel confrontation with Manchester City players after derby

Jose Mourinho was involved in a confrontation with Manchester City players in the tunnel after Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford. It is understood the Portuguese clashed with the City players because he objected to their exuberant post-match celebrations near the changing rooms. Several national newspaper reports claim Mourinho was soaked with water and milk, while City coach Mikel Arteta was left bleeding from his face from the melee.

Napoli, Fiorentina clash ends in goalless draw

Napoli missed the chance to go top of Serie A after playing out a goalless draw with Fiorentina. Maurizio Sarri’s side failed to take advantage of leaders Inter Milan’s 0-0 draw with title rivals Juventus on Saturday, remaining one point behind. The hosts went closest to a goal when Piotr Zielinski’s shot was saved onto the post by Marco Sportiello. Elsewhere, fourth-placed Roma drew 0-0 at Chievo and Benevento lost 2-0 to Udinese.

AC Milan beat Bologna to give Gennaro Gattuso first win as team’s new boss

AC Milan won their first game under new boss Gennaro Gattuso thanks to Giacomo Bonaventura’s double against Bologna. Milan drew against bottom side Benevento and lost to Rijeka in the Europa League in his first two games since replacing Vincenzo Montella. Bonaventura smashed home a low opener from the edge of the box before Simone Verdi fired a bouncing shot into the top corner to equalise at San Siro.