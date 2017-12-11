Afternoon business highlights – December 11, 2017

China looking to deepen trade ties with Kenya

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa stated that the relationship between the two countries was at the best period in history with unprecedented opportunities for further growth. Liu asked Kenya to set its eyes on the Chinese market to expend the export of Kenyan products especially with international and horticultural expos slated in Beijing from next year.

Microsoft launches productivity and collaboration app in Kenya

Microsoft has launched a mobile app designed for large group communication, work management, reporting and analytics, integrated with Office 365. Sebuh Haileleul, Country General Manager for Microsoft East and Southern Africa, says the app, dubbed Kaizala, addresses several challenges faced by most businesses in Africa who manage field staff remotely. Businesses using the platform are able to connect with large groups of people across their entire value chain, wherever they are, all on a single platform on their mobile phone.

Agriculture sector is severely underfunded, Ministry warns

Although some sub-sectors within the agricultural sector such as horticulture, flowers, and dairy are dynamic and have expanded in the past 10 years, most others such as maize, wheat, and rice have performed poorly, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has said. Speaking to a conference on transforming agriculture for inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods in Nairobi, he said under funding the sector has made sure that food security remains a challenge. The challenge of under-funding adds to shrinking land sizes, soil degradation, and climate change that have cut the productivity of crops, making it more difficult to feed the country’s rising population.