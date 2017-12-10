News headlines

Your next fight is in 2022, Uhuru tells Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told opposition party leader Raila Odinga that the time for politics is over, stating that he will only be open to discussing ways to drive the country forward. Speaking in Muranga County at the funeral of Susan Chege, mother to Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Uhuru said opposition leaders should wait for the next campaign season for any other type of dialogue. He added that Raila’s discussions should be held in the next five years with Deputy President William Ruto, who is seeking the top post in 2022.

Masinde Muliro University Vice Chancellor under fire for alleged abuse of office

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) VC Frederick Ochieng is under fire for his alleged abuse of office and corruption. University staff have accused the institution’s council of refusing to relieve Ochieng of his duties. Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya said the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission found the VC culpable of the offenses on November 10. EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo signed the letter that said Ochieng was also interfering with active investigations. Speakin on Saturday at a press conference in Mombasa, he called an in-depth investigation into the matter.

2,000 police officers cannot arrest Raila’s 10 million supporters, claims Siaya Governor ahead of searing in ceremony

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi have dared the police to arrest Raila Odinga on Tuesday during his swearing in ceremony. Rasanga said police will have to arrest the over 10 million Raila’s supporters before laying their hands on him.“I am waiting to see how the paltry 2,000 police officers will arrest 10 million Raila’s supporters that will attend his inauguration,” he said.

Business highlights

AfDB reaffirms commitment to developing Africa’s air transport sector

Senegal’s new International Blaise Diagne Airport (AIBD), a 525 million euro infrastructure masterpiece, co-financed with the African Development Bank, opened on Thursday. The airport confirms the Bank’s commitment to Africa’s air transportation development, and a strategic component of the High 5 agenda to integrate Africa.African Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina said, “I applaud the great leadership of President Mackey Sall. He is a visionary with a clear commitment to the delivery of transformative projects. This airport will improve regional connectivity, drive down costs of transportation, grow and transform the economy. The African Development Bank is proud of Senegal.”

KRA could increase corporate income tax revenues by Ksh33 billion if exemptions are eliminated, says new report

A new World Bank report has found that the Kenya Revenue Authority could be losing an estimated Ksh33 billion annually to tax exemptions, incentives and breaks awarded to different sector players in the economy. The analysis, titled the Kenya Economic Update, shows that the regulatorcould po tentially increase corporate income tax revenues by up to 24%, or Ksh33.38 billion annually, if all exemptions are eliminated.

African Development Bank leads the way in renewable energy

In line with the New Deal on Energy for Africa, the African Development Bank has approved US$324 million in loan support to two renewable energy projects in Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire that are expected to significantly increase power supplies and keep economic growth track.Scaling up investments in energy, is the African Development Bank Group’s top High 5 priority, in a continent where more than 600 million people do not have access to electricity. The New Deal on Energy for Africa is a partnership-driven effort with the aspirational goal of achieving universal access to energy in Africa by 2025.

Sports highlights

Late penalty earns Valencia late win over Celta Vigo to keep pace at top

Dani Parejo’s late penalty gave Valencia a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo to move two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after Real Madrid had earlier swept past Sevilla 5-0 at the Bernabeu. Simone Zaza headed Los Che in front in the 28th minute. However, Celta Vigo were level at the start of the second half when Iago Aspas converted from close range.Valencia, though, were not to be denied as, with just nine minutes left, Tucu Hernandez clipped Nacho Gil from behind to concede a penalty.

Paris Saint-Germain back to winning ways following 3-1 victory over Lille

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over struggling Lille. By PSG’s standards, the club have endured a torrid week, suffering their first defeat in any competition this season to Strasbourg last weekend and then losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.It was the first time since December 2014 that PSG had lost back-to-back matches – although it was hardly a crisis given they won their Champions League group and stayed nine points clear of the domestic competition.

Real Madrid to swoop for Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris if Spurs fail to win silverware this season

Tottenham face a battle to keep Hugo Lloris out of the clutches of Real Madrid.The Spanish giants are ready to move in if Spurs once again fail to win silverware.Spurs have slipped way down the list of contenders for the Premier League title and are now reliant on the Champions League or FA Cup for major honours.