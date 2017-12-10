Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru is not a legitimate President, claims Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu

President Uhuru Kenyatta should vacate State House immediately because he is illegitimately in office, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has said. Speaking on Saturday at Nthongoni area in Kitui during the burial of Jeremiah Kisangau, father to Kitui county assembly Minority leader John Kisangau, Ngilu said Uhuru lost to NASA coalition leader Raila Odinga during the August 8 elections.

Proposed cyber crime Bill to target fake news distributors, bullies and hackers

A proposed law dubbed the Computer and Cyber Crimes Bill 2017 spells out stricter measures aimed at punishing those who misuse Internet freedom. Published by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, the Bill targets cyber bullies, stalkers, hackers, peddlers of fake news and paedophiles who use popular social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

International NGO to sponsor weddings for Muslim youths

United Arab Emirates AID, an international on government organisation, is working with Sharjah Charity international, Kenya Humanitarian and Charity organization Malindi Kilifi County to sponsor weddings for Muslim youths wjo cannot afford the expenses. The sponsorshipentails facilitating dowry, giving capital to the couple and organizing a mass wedding for the beneficiaries.

Business highlights

Kisumu Water Company set to appoint new MD as former boss ends 11 year term

Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (KIWASCO) will on Monday appoint an acting Managing Director to run the water company on a temporary basis.This is after the current MD, Engineer David Onyango who has been at the helm of the company for the last 11 years, stated that he will not be requesting for a renewal of his contract.KIWASCO Board Chairman Israel Agina has confirmed that the MD sent a request to the board requesting to proceed on terminal leave and not renew his contract that ends in March next year.

State seeks infrastructure funding from Arab investors

Investors in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are likely to sink cash into large infrastructural projects in Kenya. A delegation of 45 business leaders from the Middle Eastern nations is currently in the country looking for opportunities to invest in energy, tourism and agriculture.

Sasini plans aggressive marketing scheme to cushion farmers from heavy losses

Sasini Group Chairman Naushad Merali said besides deepening presence in the traditional markets, the company is putting strategies in place to tap new segments in Europe, Middle East and Asia. Speaking to farmers during an in Kiambu County on Friday, Mr Merali said the company will allocate a sufficient budget to facilitate aggressive marketing and networking with overseas buyers.

Sports highlights

Borussia Dortmund sack head coach Peter Bosz after Werder Bremen defeat

Borussia Dortmund have sacked head coach Peter Bosz after less than six months in charge, replacing him with former Cologne boss Peter Stoger.Bosz was dismissed on Sunday in the wake of Dortmund’s shock 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Werder Bremen – a result which leaves the club 13 points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.The 54-year-old Dutchman, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in the summer, departs the Westfalenstadion with Dortmund seventh in the table after a run of nine games without a win which stretches back to October 24.

Team Forward Arnautovic lauds Moyes for keeping West Ham in top form

Marko Arnautovic says the no-nonsense approach of new manager David Moyes is helping West Ham to turn a corner.Arnautovic scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea to seal Moyes’ first win since taking over from Slaven Bilic.”Every day we have to work hard under this coach and there are no excuses,” said Arnautovic. “Everybody needs to do his main job and do two or three more jobs on the pitch.

Sergio Aguero says he’s content at Manchester City ahead of clash against United

Sergio Aguero says he is “very happy” at Manchester City and fired up for the derby, which he dubbed the “most important game of the year”.Manchester City’s record goalscorer has hit the net nine times this season and is sure to be a key figure in Sunday’s Sky Live clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.The in-form forward is eager to earn his club’s supporters bragging rights, as well as extend City’s current eight-point lead over their local rivals at the top of the Premier League.