News headlines

News highlights

Kalonzo to be sworn in abroad, NASA says

The National Super Alliance (NASA) on Saturday said that it is considering swearing in NASA co-principal and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Deputy President outside the country. Speaking to the media, People’s Assemblies organizing Committee CEO Jared Maaka Siso said NASA is in consultation to see to it that the Wiper Party leader is sworn in. This comes just a day after the coalition unveiled its controversial program to swear in Raila Odinga on Tuesday December 12.

Maraga defends independence of courts ahead of Monday Supreme sitting

Chief Justice David Maraga has accused some individuals and institutions of reneging on the independence of the judiciary. He noted that although the independence of the judiciary was entrenched in law, there had been several attempts to encroach on that freedom. Addressing judges and magistrates in Nakuru when he officially opened the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association conference, the CJ said an independent judiciary was the only guarantee to democracy and fundamental Human Rights.

Kenya and US partner to fight graft

Kenya is one of the beneficiaries of global anti-corruption initiatives by the United States government. Rob Leventhal, the Deputy Director in the Office of anti-crime programmes bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs said combating the vice is a top priority of the US government. The Donald Trump administration has been supporting the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission including a body called Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit in fighting graft to the tune of about Sh100 million.

Business highlights

2017 worst year of job losses for workers

Government revenues from workers’ income taxes have stagnated, in the surest indicator of a difficult job market amid a freeze in employment this year. Worst hit is the July-September quarter when the political season had peaked, hurting any prospects for new investments or expansion among existing companies. Official statistics contained in the National Treasury’s Quarterly Economic Budget Review show that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) missed its target of Sh89.6 billion by a fifth, the highest in at least 15 years.

Nairobi roads to test intelligent traffic system from 2018

An intelligent transport system to be rolled out in Nairobi is set to drastically reduce the traffic jams in the capital from 2018. The intelligent transportation system, which includes adaptive traffic lights that control traffic in response to road user patterns, will ensure smooth flow of vehicles by improving mobility in at least 100 intersections in Nairobi. Nicholas Airo, the Director of the company implementing the system, NAS International, says the system will soon be operational in three intersections on Ngong Road, the Kileleshwa By-Pass, with junctions from Industrial Area to Ring Road Parklands also in the pipeline.

State taps Arab investors for infrastructure projects

Kenya is seeking petro-dollars from investors in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to sink into big infrastructural projects currently being undertaken. A delegation of 45 business leaders from the Middle Eastern nations is currently pitching camp in the country looking for opportunities to invest in energy, tourism and agriculture. They are led by Saudi’s Abdullah Sultan Al Owaid, the chairman of Sharjah’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sports highlights

Shujaa hoping for good show in Cape Town Sevens

Kenyans face France and Russia before real test against South Africa. Kenya will be hoping to improve on last weekend’s performance when the second leg of the 2017-2018 HSBC Sevens World Series kicks off in Cape Town, today. Kenya, who finished seventh in the opening round in Dubai Sevens after losing 19-12 to Australia in the fifth place semi-final, have been drawn in Group A against France, Russia and hosts and tournament’s champions South Africa.

Pacquiao in talks to fight McGregor

Philippine boxing hero Manny Pacquiao said on Friday he has opened talks to fight mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in April when he takes a break from his legislative duties. “If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us,” Pacquiao said when asked about reports he was seeking a match with McGregor who lost a megabucks boxing match in August against the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather.

Mourinho, Guardiola ‘twinned’ in hunt for glory

Pep Guardiola says he and Jose Mourinho’s obsession with winning trophies makes them “twins” despite the perceived difference in their styles as the two great rivals prepare for the Manchester derby. Guardiola is renowned for his philosophy of possession-based, passing football, which has he slowly instilled at Manchester City since his arrival as coach in 2016. Manchester United boss Mourinho meanwhile is often seen more as more pragmatic and obsessed with winning, something that has brought him 25 trophies during his 17-year managerial career, including Champions League titles with Porto and Inter Milan.



