Evening news headlines

News highlights

University lecturers call off month-long strike

University dons on Saturday called off their month-long strike on signing a return to work formula with the Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF). They described the move as a “compromise” taken after weighing their rights against those of the affected students. The dons had stated that they would only call off the strike once a full payout had been deposited into their members’ bank accounts.

NASA mulls modalities of swearing-in absent Kalonzo as DP

The opposition NASA says it is working on modalities of swearing-in Kalonzo Musyoka who is not in Kenya on Tuesday next week. Speaking during a press conference today, Chief Executive Officer of the People’s Assemblies organising Committee Jared Maaka Siso stated that one of the options they are considering is swearing in Kalonzo as deputy president outside the country. He stated that the coalition is in consultation to see to it that the Wiper Party leader is sworn in.

9yr old boy dies of a dog bite in Murang’a

Shock and grief engulfed a family at Yamugwe village in Murang’a County after their 9 year old boy died as a result of a single dog bite on the arm. According to the family, the boy was not given proper treatment at the initial stage and its the treatment that went wrong they say, robbing them of a son with a promising future.

Business highlights

Tuskys internship programme attracts thousands of graduates

Retailer Tusker Mattresses on Saturday commissioned a new pool of next generation retail management leaders under its Tuskys internship programme. The commissioning of the fourth Tuskys Internship Cohort members at the KICC featuring a pool of more than 10,000 recent applicants is part of the retailer’s strategic manpower development programmes to bridge an acute trained human resource gap in the formal retail sector.

Sasini to establish new coffee market

Agricultural firm Sasini will diversify its market as part of providing new opportunities and cushioning affiliated coffee farmers against market volatility. Group Chairman Naushad Merali said besides deepening presence in the traditional markets, the company is putting strategies in place to tap new segments in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Under-fire WTO meets in Buenos Aires

Under fire from the United States, wracked by disagreements over China and unable to kickstart stalled trade talks, the World Trade Organization meets under a cloud in Argentina from tomorrow. The Buenos Aires meeting will be the first in the era of US President Donald Trump, who has pummeled the 164-member body relentlessly since taking office, even describing it as a “disaster.” The Trump administration had made the WTO a preferred target of its “America First” policy, threatening to pull America out of the trade organization it says is hampering its ability to compete.

Sports highlights

More to Liverpool than just the ‘Fab Four’, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims there is more to his side than his devastating “Fab Four” attack ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby with Everton. The Beatles-inspired nickname has been given to the front quartet of Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane after some eye-catching performances this season. However, Klopp believes the moniker denies recognition to the talent throughout the rest of Liverpool’s squad.

Cristiano is best player in history – Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time, according to his Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Portugal forward Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d’Or on Friday, taking him level with Lionel Messi’s record. “The stats speak for themselves. He’s the best player in the history of football,” said former France player Zidane, who won the award in 1998.

Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash

Joe Hart has been dropped for West Ham’s Premier League clash with rivals Chelsea on Saturday. The England goalkeeper missed last week’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City as he was ineligible to play against his parent club, with Adrian impressing in his stead at the Etihad Stadium. Manager David Moyes has kept faith with the Spaniard for the visit of the champions to London Stadium, with Hart on the bench.