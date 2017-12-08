Sports headlines

Victor Wanyama hands Tottenham Hotspur injury boost

Victor Wanyama is progressing with his rehabilitation from injury, according to Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino. The 26-year-old has been on the sidelines owing to a cartilage knee injury he suffered in Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on August 20. The former Southampton player has missed the majority of this season, playing just 98 minutes in two English Premier League games this campaign.

AFC Leopards sign defender from Thika United

AFC Leopards have signed Thika United defender Wilson Anekeya. Anekeya will join The Den ahead of next season after signing a three year contract to ditch the milkmen. Ingwe chairman Dan Mule the acquisition of Anekeya. The club had a troubled 2017 season that saw them summarily change coaches three times before eventually finishing eight on the table.

Serena Williams entered for ‘family-friendly’ Australian Open

New mum Serena Williams has accepted a place at the Australian Open and is “anticipated to return” to the tournament in January, less than five months after giving birth, organisers said today. The defending women’s champion was among 98 of the 100 top women, and all of the men’s top 100, to be “confirmed” for the season’s opening Grand Slam, they said.