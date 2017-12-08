Newspaper summaries – December 8, 2017

Daily Nation

Raila swearing-in will attract treason charge – Githu Muigai

Police will not allow any public gathering in Nairobi to swear in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the “People’s President” on Jamhuri Day. Top security sources privy to the security plans for Jamhuri Day celebrations said police are under instructions not to allow gatherings in Nairobi except the official ceremony to be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium. This may set the stage for a confrontation between Mr Odinga’s supporters and the police as Kenya’s post-election crisis drags on.

Sh175 million lost in police shoes scam, audit shows

The Auditor-General has unearthed irregularities in the procurement of shoes for the police, with purchases beyond the approved amount and falsification of some documents. The Interior Department might have lost Sh175.9 million while police officers had to buy shoes for themselves or were stuck with old ones in a situation described by the Auditor-General as “pathetic and unpleasant”.

Dons, varsities fail to reach deal on ending job boycott

For the second day running, lecturers and their employers Thursday failed to seal a deal on ending the staff’s one-month strike and scheduled their talks for Saturday. The parties could not agree after the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) insisted that the following issues should be addressed first: internal collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), pension for lecturers and talks on the 2017-2021 CBA.

The Standard

Raila digs in as State warns him over swearing-in plan

The Government Thursday invoked the offence of treason to caution Opposition leader Raila Odinga against attempts to be sworn in next Tuesday. And a defiant Raila told off US President Donald Trump’s administration that advised NASA leaders against unconstitutional actions like the swearing-in planned on Tuesday when President Uhuru Kenyatta will be presiding over Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Over 40 MPs want to be members of Transport Committee

Opposition MPs are scrambling to join National Assembly committees considered lucrative. At least 40 MPs allied to the National Super Alliance want to be members of the National Assembly Transport Committee ? more than double its membership. By contrast, only two opposition MPs – who are not lawyers – want to join the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, yet consideration for placement includes professional background.

Families re-united with their four sons who had been serving life sentences in South Sudan

Joyous families were re-united on Thursday with their four sons who had been serving life sentences in South Sudan, more than 18 hours after they touched down in Nairobi. It was not immediately clear why the Kenyan government had denied them freedom to go home after the plane they travelled in arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 5.30pm on Wednesday. Instead, they were driven in unmarked cars to an out of town hotel near the National Intelligence Services Headquarters off Thika Road where they spent the night.

The Star

Raila keeps state anxious over swearing-in

Opposition chief Raila Odinga yesterday fanned apprehension over his ‘inauguration’, despite a grim warning from the state that he will be charged with treason if he takes a presidential oath. The offence, if proved, is punishable by death. And as the government goes all out to prevent another ugly street showdown with its security officers, the committee charged with organising the former Prime Minister’s oath-taking has remained tight-lipped. The swearing-in as the ‘People’s President’ at the People’s Assembly is to be on Tuesday.

More cash as MPs expand committees, add members

Members of the National Assembly have amended the Standing Orders to expand the number of parliamentary committees and increased their membership in the panels. The bicameral House yesterday adopted the amendments that also seek to have them serve in two committees each in what they termed a way of enhancing representation and inclusiveness of all the 349 MPs. The committees have been increased from 29 to 32.

School heads allay fears of tutors’ strike on 2-6-6-3

Primary heads yesterday appeared to have relaxed their strike and legal intervention threats if the state implements new curriculum next year. In their resolution at the end of the 13th annual meet in Mombasa, head teachers said they will support the government’s plan. On Wednesday, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion hinted at either nationwide strike or court battle because of, among other issues, plans to effect the 2-6-6-3 programme in January. Sossion said the curriculum replacing 8-4-4 should not be rolled out, adding that teachers will not support it because it is foreign-driven and untimely.

Business Daily

Uasin Gishu MCAs pass law forcing supermarkets to offer shoppers free carrier bags

Uasin Gishu MCAs have passed a motion to force supermarkets in the county to provide alternative free carrier bags following the ban on plastic bags. While moving the motion on Wednesday, nominated Member of County Assembly Catherine Barmao said that after the ban three months ago, supermarkets had forced customers to buy alternative carriers instead of providing them. “Following the ban on plastic bags, supermarket attendants have made a habit of mixing all manner of goods into one bag unlike the past where foodstuff and detergents were separated. This is unhygienic and unacceptable,” said Dr Barmao.

State halts licensing of donkey slaughterhouses

The government has stopped further licensing of donkey abattoirs even as animal lobby groups raise concern over the falling numbers of the animals. Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Michael Churuiyot, says they will only allow the current three slaughter houses to operate for now while suspending registration of new ones. Dr Cheruiyot pointed out that the government needs to set out a breeding programme to increase population of the animals before licensing more abattoirs.

Skills gap fears as 35pc of govt staff to retire in a decade

At least 35 per cent of government employees will formally retire in the next ten years, raising fears that their exit will create a gap in expertise in several public sectors. According to the Kenya School of Government eLearning & Development Institute (eLDi), the retiring workers have amassed quality knowledge in their line of duty that may still need to be tapped. “We have a group of employees who cannot fit in some of the positions owning to job requirements, while on the other hand, we a crop of workers exiting the scene with a wealth of experience,” noted eLDi deputy director Vera Obonyo.