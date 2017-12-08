News headlines

News highlights

Raila defiant amid treason claims

The Government Thursday invoked the offence of treason to caution Opposition leader Raila Odinga against attempts to be sworn in next Tuesday. And a defiant Raila told off US President Donald Trump’s administration that advised NASA leaders against unconstitutional actions like the swearing-in planned on Tuesday when President Uhuru Kenyatta will be presiding over Jamhuri Day celebrations.

2 EALA nominees disqualified for not resigning

The Senate has unanimously adopted the Joint Parliamentary Select Committee report on membership to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) paving way for elections next week. Tabling the report on the floor of the House Thursday, Deputy Majority Leader Fatuma Dullo confirmed that Jubilee nominee Julie Njeri and NASA nominee Winfred Mutuawere knocked out of the race for failure to comply with the regulations that applicants interested for the EALA jobs should neither be State officers or public officers.

No case for South Sudan 4 after presidential pardon

The four Kenyans who were freed from South Sudan made their first public appearance on Thursday after jetting back to the country on Wednesday. Flanked by State House spokesperson Manoah Espisu and Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma, the four thanked the president for ensuring their safe return home and acknowledged the huge delegation from foreign affairs ministry. The PS has however clarified that the four are not on prisoner exchange, asserting that they have been pardoned by President Salva Kir within the constitutes of South Sudan’s constitution urging Kenyans to observe due diligence when applying for work abroad.

Business highlights

Uchumi upbeat about recovery despite CEO exit

Uchumi Supermarkets management has downplayed any negative impact following the abrupt exit of chief executive officer Julius Kipng’etich. According to Uchumi chief operating officer Andrew Dixon, the former CEO had set up a proper structure to get the retailer back to profitability. Mr Dixon, who recently joined Uchumi from Nakumatt having previously worked at UK retailer Tesco, said Mr Kipng’etich had completed his mandate, securing deals with creditors, suppliers and employees.

Tuskys wards off competition amidst Carrefour protection request

Tuskys Supermarket has confirmed plans to defend the local formal retail market against encroachment by multinational retailers in a turbulent year for retailers that has seen drastic realignment in the sector after Nakumatt’s woes. Speaking when he hosted suppliers to the formal launch of the Tuskys Christmas Deal Poa customer reward programme, Tuskys CEO Dan Githua said local retailers are confident of regaining growth by promoting mutual partnerships with suppliers while enhancing customer experience value at the shop floor.

KRA boss wants to leave office next March

The Kenya Revenue Authority boss has said he will not ask for a renewal of his term. Commissioner General John Njiraini said he will exit KRA at the expiry of his current contract, on March 3, next year. He has argued in court papers that he cannot be compelled to take terminal leave pending his retirement and should be allowed to be in office until the last day of his contract.

Sports highlights

Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d’Or award

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo won a record-equalling fifth Ballon d’Or award for the year’s best player on Thursday. The Real Madrid forward’s second successive win drew him level alongside Barcelona rival Lionel Messi on five Ballons d’Or, after the Argentinian took second in the vote, with Brazilian Neymar third.

Walcott and Wilshere star in Europa League hammering

The opposition may have been abundantly poor and the match somewhat meaningless where their Europa League campaign is concerned, but Arsenal’s 6-0 demolition job of BATE Borisov provided a glimpse into the formation change which Arsene Wenger could decide to deploy for the rest of the campaign. Wenger’s men started with four at the back for the first time this season on Thursday night in front of a below-capacity Emirates Stadium.

Burning defeat for AC Milan

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso says the club’s “shirt deserves respect” after a “burning defeat” by Rijeka. Gattuso made changes, for only his second game in charge, with their Europa League last-32 slot already guaranteed – but he was not impressed. “I was expecting more, this was a pretty poor show,” he said.