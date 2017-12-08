Evening news headlines

News highlights

Foreign envoys meet NASA, urge dialogue and respect for Constitution

Foreign diplomats on Friday morning met with NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga where they reiterated the need for him to engage in open and transparent national conversation to address underlying issues.The diplomats led by US envoy Robert Godec and the British High Commissioner Nic Hailey say such kind of dialogue will strengthen institutions to help the country.The meeting also attended by religious and business leaders emphasised the need for all parties across the political divide to respect and uphold the Constitution.

Raila’s team unveils People’s Assembly road map

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has unveiled the People’s Assembly roadmap that they say will lead to a fresh election in the first quarter of 2018, a culmination of a series of milestones that the coalition has been pushing.Speaking at Okoa Kenya during the official unveiling of the roadmap, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen said the end game of the People’s Assembly will be to push for a fresh free and fair election within the first half of 2018 or pursue avenues for self-determination for those who believe in democratic constitutionalism.

KUPPET clashes with Education Ministry over new school rules

Kenya Union Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPOET) has opposed a move by the ministry of education to place schools sharing the same parcel of land under one head teacher. The teachers have demanded that the decision be subjected to public participation before implementation. They spoke in Kisii county on Friday at the union’s 17th Annual Delegates Conference which brought together more than 500 delegates from the 47 counties.

Business highlights

Smart traffic system to be tested in 2018

An intelligent transport system to be rolled out in Nairobi is set to drastically reduce the traffic jams in the capital from 2018. The intelligent transportation system, which includes adaptive traffic lights that control traffic in response to road user patterns, will ensure smooth flow of vehicles by improving mobility in at least 100 intersections in Nairobi. Nicholas Airo, the Director of the company implementing the system, NAS International, says the system will soon be operational in three intersections on Ngong Road, the Kileleshwa By-Pass, with junctions from Industrial Area to Ring Road Parklands also in the pipeline.

Tuskys commissions fourth interns’ cohort

Retailer Tusker Mattresses has commissioned a new pool of next generation retail management leaders under its Tuskys Internship programme this morning. The commissioning of the fourth Tuskys Internship Cohort members at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) featuring a pool of more than 10,000 recent applicants is part of the retailer’s strategic manpower development programmes to bridge an acute trained human resource gap in the formal retail sector. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony this morning, Tusker Mattresses Chief Executive officer Dan Githua confirmed that the firm’s internship initiative has helped to provide a sustainable supply of qualified candidates to fill emerging retail management roles at the firm and beyond. Based on screened applications recently submitted for consideration, Githua said more than 22 Masters Degree holders have expressed an interest to join the programme.

Mombasa receives its first cancer centre

Bamburi Cement has partnered with Mombasa County to set up a cancer treatment centre at the Coast General Hospital. The Ksh18 million facility will be the third fully-fledged public cancer facility in Kenya after those at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. “The unit will see patients access specialised equipment including chemotherapy and will also serve as an information hub for cancer prevention,” Bamburi MD Eric Kironde said at the centre’s unveiling earkier today.

Sports highlights

David Silva is fit and will play against Man Utd, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has confirmed David Silva is fit to play for Manchester City against Manchester United, after initially saying the midfielder was a doubt for the derby.”He is going to play,” Guardiola said. “The doctor told me at the beginning of the week there was a doubt about him playing that’s why I said what I said but today he arrived and said he is really good so he is going to play.”

Peru Captain Paolo Guerrero to miss World Cup after failing drugs test

Peru captain and record scorer Paolo Guerrero has tested positive for cocaine and will serve a 12-month ban, ruling him out of the World Cup.The striker, 33, tested positive for the stimulant after qualifier against Argentina on 5 October.The ban will be dated from 3 November, when he was provisionally suspended.

Liverpool Forward Philippe Coutinho admits to Barcelona interest

Philippe Coutinho has admitted he was “interested” in a move to Barcelona last summer and is unsure what the future holds for him at Liverpool.The 25-year-old had a transfer request rejected in August, as the Reds turned down three bids from the La Liga club.”I do not know how the future is going to be,” said the forward, who signed a five-year deal at the start of 2017.