Creative Y&R scoops a grand prix plus eight more APA awards to rank Number 2 creative ad agency in Kenya

Kenya’s advertising agency, Creative Y&R, won a Grand Prix and bagged eight other awards at the Association of Practitioners in Advertising (APA) awards held in Nairobi on Friday 1st December.

The Grand prix was won for the group’s ‘Mandevu Beard Care’ campaign, which also won accolades at the 2017 Cannes Festival of Creativity and Loeries. Mandevu Beard Care is a Kenyan based company that produces beard care products.

Creative Y & R also won three Bronze awards for Qatar Airways’ Sri Lanka tours campaign for Travelshoppe, Eyeris’s spectacle campaign, and another for self-promotion for the Relentlessness recruitment ad. The agency also was awarded the much sought after craft awards for excellence in art direction and copy writing.

Y&R partner digital media agency, Qube, bagged silver award in the digital interactive category for their ‘DIY-FI’ social media campaign for Crown Paints.

Prital Patel, Group CEO of Creative Y&R of Creative Y&R said, “It’s been a good year for us. It’s great to see that our creativity has been recognized at Cannes, the Lories and once again at home with APA. We are now ranked second in Kenya. Y&R’s philosophy is to resist the usual and we are constantly striving to do that and to raise the bar. Kudos to the team and to our clients for believing in us.”

Creative Y&R, formerly known as Creative Edge partnered with Y&R in March 2014. The agency has focused on creativity and houses a communication agency, Labstore – Shopper marketing and Qube – digital.

The 2017 APA Awards, recognized 58 winners in various categories including: Digital interactive, television, video and cinema, print communication, and outdoor advertising among others.