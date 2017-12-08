Business headlines

Coffee records highest price this year at Nairobi auction
Small scale coffee farmers from Kiambu County earned the highest price of the premium grade coffee offered for sale during this week Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE). Market reports from the NCE reveals that small scale farmers from Gititu farmers coffee society of Kiambu county earned the highest price this year of Kshs 51, 655 (US$502) per 50 kilogramme bag of Grade AA of Arabica beans. Prices are likely to go up to the end of the year following supply of quality beans from the Mt. Kenya region.
Bitcoin hits $17,000 as fears mount
Bitcoin briefly crossed through the $17,000 (£12,615) mark in volatile Asian trading, extending its record-breaking run. The cryptocurrency has soared about 70% this week according to Coindesk.com, despite fresh warnings of a dangerous bubble. Its dramatic rise has been likened to a “charging train with no brakes”. As concerns mount, an industry group has warned plans to start bitcoin futures trading were “rushed through”.
Dangote listed in Bloomberg’s 50 most influential people
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is one of only two Africans in this year’s Bloomberg’s 50 most influential people. Dangote made it to the list for fast-tracking plans to help Nigeria import less food through his ambitious $4.6 billion rice, dairy and sugar farming projects over the next three years. Africa’s wealthiest person is also building a 650,000 barrel-a-day oil refinery in Lagos in a bid to make Nigeria more self-sufficient.
