Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Suspected terrorist shot dead by police in Mombasa

A suspected terrorist was on Friday morning shot dead by police in Likoni area of Mombasa. According to area police Chief Benjamin Rotich, the suspect was cornered during a raid at his house at about 3 am. Rotich told journalists that the suspect was on the wanted list and had been trailed for several weeks until last night when they received leads that he was at his house.

Police chief to stand trial over murder

Former Ruaraka Police Station boss Nahashon Mutua who is accused of killing a suspect inside a police station has a case to answer, the court ruled on Thursday, December 7. The court ruled that the prosecution had proved its case against the former chief inspector and put the accused in his defense. The defense hearing was set for March 13, 2018. Mr. Mutua is accused of beating up Martin Koome on the night of December 19, 2013 causing his death.

EACC: 423 cases ongoing with over 900 persons charged

As Kenyans prepare in marking the International Anti-Corruption Day Saturday, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says 423 cases are ongoing in court with over 900 persons charged. The commission further says Assets worth 374 Million shillings have been preserved while cash worth 134 Million shillings has been recovered.

Business highlights

Uchumi upbeat about recovery despite CEO exit

Uchumi Supermarkets management has downplayed any negative impact following the abrupt exit of chief executive officer Julius Kipng’etich. According to Uchumi chief operating officer Andrew Dixon, the former CEO had set up a proper structure to get the retailer back to profitability. Mr Dixon, who recently joined Uchumi from Nakumatt having previously worked at UK retailer Tesco, said Mr Kipng’etich had completed his mandate, securing deals with creditors, suppliers and employees.

Tuskys wards off competition amidst Carrefour protection request

Tuskys Supermarket has confirmed plans to defend the local formal retail market against encroachment by multinational retailers in a turbulent year for retailers that has seen drastic realignment in the sector after Nakumatt’s woes. Speaking when he hosted suppliers to the formal launch of the Tuskys Christmas Deal Poa customer reward programme, Tuskys CEO Dan Githua said local retailers are confident of regaining growth by promoting mutual partnerships with suppliers while enhancing customer experience value at the shop floor.

KRA boss wants to leave office next March

The Kenya Revenue Authority boss has said he will not ask for a renewal of his term. Commissioner General John Njiraini said he will exit KRA at the expiry of his current contract, on March 3, next year. He has argued in court papers that he cannot be compelled to take terminal leave pending his retirement and should be allowed to be in office until the last day of his contract.

Sports highlights

Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d’Or award

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo won a record-equalling fifth Ballon d’Or award for the year’s best player on Thursday. The Real Madrid forward’s second successive win drew him level alongside Barcelona rival Lionel Messi on five Ballons d’Or, after the Argentinian took second in the vote, with Brazilian Neymar third.

Walcott and Wilshere star in Europa League hammering

The opposition may have been abundantly poor and the match somewhat meaningless where their Europa League campaign is concerned, but Arsenal’s 6-0 demolition job of BATE Borisov provided a glimpse into the formation change which Arsene Wenger could decide to deploy for the rest of the campaign. Wenger’s men started with four at the back for the first time this season on Thursday night in front of a below-capacity Emirates Stadium.

Burning defeat for AC Milan

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso says the club’s “shirt deserves respect” after a “burning defeat” by Rijeka. Gattuso made changes, for only his second game in charge, with their Europa League last-32 slot already guaranteed – but he was not impressed. “I was expecting more, this was a pretty poor show,” he said.