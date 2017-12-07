Sarova Stanley open gates for festive season Celebrations in Style

Leading Group of Hotels Sarova Stanley opened its doors for Christmas Celebrations 0on November 6, 2017, by lighting up festive lights.The beautiful tree decorated with twinkling energy-efficient LED lights and shining ornaments.

If you love getting into the holiday spirit and admiring all the different types of lights, trees, indoor and outdoor decorations, you will find plenty of festive spots all around.

One of the best ways to enjoy the holidays is by catching a Christmas Show during your stay. You will find a variety of shows every year.

Here are just a few of what you might have missed. PHOTOS: EDWIN GITOBU/XNEWS