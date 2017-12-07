Sarova Stanley open gates for festive season Celebrations in Style

Leading Group of Hotels Sarova Stanley opened its doors for Christmas Celebrations 0on November 6, 2017, by lighting up festive lights.The beautiful tree decorated with twinkling energy-efficient LED lights and shining ornaments.
If you love getting into the holiday spirit and admiring all the different types of lights, trees, indoor and outdoor decorations, you will find plenty of festive spots all around.
One of the best ways to enjoy the holidays is by catching a Christmas Show during your stay. You will find a variety of shows every year.
READ ALSO: Sarova Mara Game Camp gets Environmental awards for Sustainable Travel and Tourism 2017
Here are just a few of what you might have missed. PHOTOS: EDWIN GITOBU/XNEWS
You might also like
The best of the best at the 5th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards!
The Eko Hotel in Lagos Nigeria hosted Africa’s best and brightest talents gathered to celebrate the fifth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. The evening was lit
Jaguar in agony after his Range Rover crashed to death two pedestrians
Charles Njagua Kanyi(Jaguar) formely NACADA board member and an artists trends on social media after the car he was travelling in with his friend crashed and killed two chidren along
Do you know what your profile picture says about you?
Uploading a new profile picture can be a task that is loved and loathed with equal measure depending on the person doing the deed. For some it can be an
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!