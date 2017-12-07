Samsung Electronics East Africa takes mobile entertainment to the next level with the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Electronics East Africa is taking mobile entertainment to the next level with the Galaxy Tab S3. This stylishly designed tablet with advanced computing technology offers a premium mobile experience that is now closer to the company’s flagship S and Note smartphone range.

The device has been optimized to provide a cinema-like experience with a stunning Super AMOLED display, Vulkan API that offers superior graphics and a dedicated Game Launcher for an enhanced, personalized and interruption free gaming experience. The Galaxy Tab S3 is the first Samsung tablet to feature quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG for clear, crisp and high quality sound that immerses you in your multimedia experience.

The viewing experience has particularly been enhanced through the inclusion of High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology. Coupled with the 9.7” Super AMOLED display, HDR offers more immersive viewing by enhancing the color reproduction, depth and contrast of images and video for a more true-to-life viewing experience. In cases where there are dark scenes in movies or television series, hidden details in dark scenes are more visible as well as the subtle difference in colors in brighter images.

The Tab S3 also features new enhancements in productivity, creativity and multi-tasking. The Tab S3 now includes an S-pen inbox that improves the user’s tablet experience when it comes to note taking, sketching/drawing, annotating documents and much more. The gentle flexibility of the pen tip will give you the feeling of writing with an actual pen and paper. The S Pen, which doesn’t require charging, is also designed with an ideal diameter and weight. Measuring 9.4 mm in diameter; it ensures a stable, comfortable grip.

If you are looking at substituting the Tab S3 for the laptop during this festive season, the keyboard (sold separately) offers easy typing for a tablet due to its optimized layout. With an enhanced 13MP rear camera with F1.9 lens you can take clearer and brighter photos this festive season

The Galaxy Tab S3 6,000 mAh battery is designed to keep users always connected with faster charging and longer battery life. Now you can watch more movies, play more games, and listen to more music. The fully charged Galaxy Tab S3 can play up to 12 hours of video, so you can enjoy your favorite entertainment or work on the move for longer

It is also the first Samsung Android tablet with Adaptive fast charging ensuring shorter charging times.