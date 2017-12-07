Evening news headlines

News headlines

Stop meddling in Kenya’s affairs, Raila tells US

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga on Thursday asked the United States to stop interfering with Kenya’s internal affairs. “Kenyan problems will be solved by the Kenyan people. Our friends can give us advise but don’t come and shout at us and tell us we are violating the constitution,” said a seemingly annoyed Mr. Odinga.

Patient arrested after shooting nurse dead at a rehab

A patient has been arrested after he shot a nurse dead at the Chiromo Lane Medical Centre in Nairobi’s Westlands area. Police say the patient, a licensed gun holder, has a mental condition and had been rushed to the medical centre on Wednesday night by a relative. He is said to have opened fire at the nurse who was attending to him, having insisted on keeping his gun after refusing to surrender it to the hospital’s security personnel.

Court declines to dismiss petition against Sonko

The petition challenging the election of Mike Mbuvi Sonko as Nairobi Governor will now proceed to full hearing after the High Court on Thursday morning dismissed an application to dismiss the case. IEBC had asked the court to dismiss the petition against Governor Sonko saying that it is “incurable and defective for failing to join a critical party, deputy governor, to the proceedings.”

Business highlights

Govt seeks independent audit of crude oil reserves

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has issued a fresh bid for consultancy services to audit the country’s crude oil reserves. This comes as the government together with oil explorer Tullow makes steps towards making a final investment decision on the commercial viability of the country’s crude oil. The independent audit is expected to ascertain the exact crude oil reserves held in two oil blocks in Turkana County.

NEMA extends plastic ban

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has issued the grace period as part of the process of declaring a total ban on the use of plastic carrier and flat bags within a year. The directive comes a day after a civil rights group, Haki Africa, accused the Government of selectively enforcing the ban on plastic bags by allowing some companies to continue packaging their products in plastic.

Govt to use Kshs 15b to expand medical training colleges

The Government will use Shs 15billion for the expansion of medical training colleges to meet the country’s demands in skilled human resources for health, Deputy President William Ruto has said. Mr Ruto said the funds that have already been approved would go towards the expansion of laboratories and construction of hostels to meet the needs of the students, saying the development of a nation depends on the health and well-being of its people.

Sports highlights

Put not worried as Kenya tops CECAFA group

National football team Harambee Stars is not in panic mode despite being held to a barren draw by guest team, the Mediterranean Knights of Libya, in the second Group A match of the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Machakos on Tuesday. But even after dropping two vital points against the North African side, Stars head coach Paul Put, whose side is sitting at the top of the Group with four points, says he is so far pleased

Suppliers of Nairobi IAAF fete yet to be paid

A South African television and lighting consultant and some suppliers for World Under-18 Athletics Championships held five months ago in Nairobi are yet to be paid for their services. The consultant, Angus Clarke, has said the government is yet to pay him close to Sh10 million owed to him for replacing and correcting the lighting system at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where the championship was held.

Kiplagat, Kirui to defend Boston Marathon crowns

Kenyans Edna Kiplagat and Geoffrey Kirui, will defend their Boston Marathon titles on April 16 next year, organisers confirmed. In her Boston debut earlier this year, two-time world champion Kiplagat made a decisive move with 10 kilometres remaining and went on to win in 2:21:52, the fourth fastest winning time in the history of the race.