Curtains fall on Kitui West MP

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on Wednesday led the country in mourning the death of Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze describing as a great leader of ‘our time’

“Learnt with sadness and sorrow the demise of Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze. Hon. Nyenze was a great leader of our time,”

“He will be remembered for his servant leadership, and his dedicated efforts to better the lives of those the served,” Uhuru added.

On his part Deputy President William Ruto said “It’s deep sorrow and grief hearing about the demise of Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze who was the former leader of minority”

Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi also mourned the death of the long serving MP of Kitui West describing him as an indefatigable leader.

“I want to pass by deepest sympathies to the family, friends and indeed the people of Kitui West constituency upon the demise of the indefatigable former Minority Leader Hon. Francis Mwanzia Nyenze, ,” Muturi posted on twitter.

He said his loss was regrettable to the country as he it has lost a brave and selfless leader.

Nyenze aged 60, died early this morning at Nairobi hospital while undergoing Colony cancer treatment. In the 11th parliament, Nyenze served as minority leader in the National Assembly.

Minority deputy Chief Whip and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa with whom they served in the 11th Parliament described him as a humble team player and a peace maker.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze whom I worked within the 11th parliament cord leadership. May the Almighty God grant his family and friend’s strength and comfort during this difficult time,” Wamalwa reckoned.

Former Kitui Senator David Musila mourned Nyenze saying he had lost a personal friend

“My condolences to the family and friends of Nyenze. I have lost a personal cfriend. It a big loss to this country,” Musila said.

Lobby group, Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) also condoled the passing of the Wiper MP saying he will be remembered on consumer protection for the yet to be implemented pyramids of scheme report.

“We urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to implement the report,” Cofek stated.