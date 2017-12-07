Afternoon sports headlines

Leaked football boots hint Cristiano Ballon d’Or win

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will beat Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to the 2017 Ballon d’Or, according to leaked images of his personalised Nike boots. With the pair having dominated the most prestigious individual prize in world football over the course of the last decade, their collective tally is set to be taken to 10 on Thursday.

Man Utd, Man City in derby row over Amazon documentary

Manchester United have landed an early derby blow by derailing their city rivals’ ground-breaking Amazon documentary series. Amazon have been recording behind-the-scenes footage from every Manchester City game this season as part of a £10 million agreement with the Premier League leaders.

Kakamega Homeboyz secures new sponsorship deal

Kakamega Homeboyz have warned KPL opponents ahead of the new season after they secured a sponsorship deal with Kakamega County. According to club chairman, Cleophas Shimanyula, the new sponsorship deal understood to be in the region of Sh20million, will go a long way in helping the club pay players and the technical bench.