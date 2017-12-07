Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

AG: Raila’s swearing-in is treason, punishable by death

Attorney General Githu Muigai has said that the controversial swearing in of opposition leader Raila Odinga slated for Tuesday, December 12 amounts to high treason. Speaking at Sheria House on Thursday, the AG warned that persons that will facilitate or be involved in the event will face the full wrath of the law.

Govt barred from extending Fazul Mahamed’s tenure at NGO board

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has issued orders preventing the government from extending the term of office of the NGO Coordination Board Executive Director Fazul Mahamed pending the determination of a petition filed by activist Okiya Omtatah. In the orders, Justice Hellen Wasilwa directed that the Interior Cabinet Secretary should not renew Mahamed’s term which expired last month nor re-appoint him pending the inter parties hearing of the case.

4 Kenyans freed from S.Sudan to re-unite with families today

Four Kenyans freed by the South Sudan government will be re-united with their families Thursday morning. The four who had been imprisoned since 2015 arrived late Wednesday, accompanied by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma and two other government officials. They were freed following intervention by President Uhuru Kenyatta after recent talks with his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir.

Business highlights

Auditor General queries spending of Sh2.7b by Presidency

The Auditor General has questioned the legality of a mysterious bank account operated by the Ministry of Interior where Sh8.6 billion was deposited without authority from the National Treasury. In his report, the Auditor General also questions the spending of over Sh2.7 billion by the Office of the President in the past three years.

Oimeke confirmed as ERC director-general

Energy Secretary Charles Keter has confirmed the appointment of Mr Robert Pavel Oimeke as the as the director-general of Energy Regulatory Commission. Mr Oimeke, ERC’s former director for renewable energy who has been serving the commission in an acting capacity since January, will serve for a period of three years with effect from August 1.

KBL to drive sales with more beer distributors

Beer maker Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), a subsidiary of UK Diageo’s East African Breweries Ltd, has announced plans to grow sales for its beer, its lower-taxed Senator Keg and spirits products by beefing up its distribution channels in the country. KBL yesterday invited expressions of interest from investors through notices in local dailies for distributors of its products at the Coast, Rift Valley and western Kenya.

Sports highlights

Leaked football boots hint Cristiano Ballon d’Or win

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will beat Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to the 2017 Ballon d’Or, according to leaked images of his personalised Nike boots. With the pair having dominated the most prestigious individual prize in world football over the course of the last decade, their collective tally is set to be taken to 10 on Thursday.

Man Utd, Man City in derby row over Amazon documentary

Manchester United have landed an early derby blow by derailing their city rivals’ ground-breaking Amazon documentary series. Amazon have been recording behind-the-scenes footage from every Manchester City game this season as part of a £10 million agreement with the Premier League leaders.

Kakamega Homeboyz secures new sponsorship deal

Kakamega Homeboyz have warned KPL opponents ahead of the new season after they secured a sponsorship deal with Kakamega County. According to club chairman, Cleophas Shimanyula, the new sponsorship deal understood to be in the region of Sh20million, will go a long way in helping the club pay players and the technical bench.