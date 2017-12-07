Afternoon business headlines

Auditor General queries spending of Sh2.7b by Presidency

The Auditor General has questioned the legality of a mysterious bank account operated by the Ministry of Interior where Sh8.6 billion was deposited without authority from the National Treasury. In his report, the Auditor General also questions the spending of over Sh2.7 billion by the Office of the President in the past three years.

Oimeke confirmed as ERC director-general

Energy Secretary Charles Keter has confirmed the appointment of Mr Robert Pavel Oimeke as the as the director-general of Energy Regulatory Commission. Mr Oimeke, ERC’s former director for renewable energy who has been serving the commission in an acting capacity since January, will serve for a period of three years with effect from August 1.

KBL to drive sales with more beer distributors

Beer maker Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), a subsidiary of UK Diageo’s East African Breweries Ltd, has announced plans to grow sales for its beer, its lower-taxed Senator Keg and spirits products by beefing up its distribution channels in the country. KBL yesterday invited expressions of interest from investors through notices in local dailies for distributors of its products at the Coast, Rift Valley and western Kenya.