Afternoon business headlines

Auditor General queries spending of Sh2.7b by Presidency
The Auditor General has questioned the legality of a mysterious bank account operated by the Ministry of Interior where Sh8.6 billion was deposited without authority from the National Treasury. In his report, the Auditor General also questions the spending of over Sh2.7 billion by the Office of the President in the past three years.
Oimeke confirmed as ERC director-general
Energy Secretary Charles Keter has confirmed the appointment of Mr Robert Pavel Oimeke as the as the director-general of Energy Regulatory Commission. Mr Oimeke, ERC’s former director for renewable energy who has been serving the commission in an acting capacity since January, will serve for a period of three years with effect from August 1.
KBL to drive sales with more beer distributors
Beer maker Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), a subsidiary of UK Diageo’s East African Breweries Ltd, has announced plans to grow sales for its beer, its lower-taxed Senator Keg and spirits products by beefing up its distribution channels in the country. KBL yesterday invited expressions of interest from investors through notices in local dailies for distributors of its products at the Coast, Rift Valley and western Kenya.
Afternoon Business News Highlights
ISK members to benefit from Insurance Deal with Britam. Members of the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya will benefit from discounted insurance rates offered by leading diversified financial services group
Nairobi to host global ICT symposium as world leaders move to boost sustainable development
Nairobi is set to host yet another Global Capacity Building Symposium (CBS-2016) as the government, in conjunction with industry stakeholders, moves to bolster the field of information and communication technology
Agribusiness alliance signs Sh6 billion grant to support smallholder farmers
At least 2,000 small scale farmers in Kilifi County are set to benefit from a Sh6 billion deal between the Kenya Agribusiness and Agro Industry Alliance (KAAA) and Kilifi County.
