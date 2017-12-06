Sports highlights – December 6, 2017

Manchester United beat CSKA Moscow 2-1
Manchester United secured top spot in Group A of the Champions League after coming from behind to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Vitinho had put CSKA ahead (45) in bizarre fashion despite the ball appearing to come off Alan Dzagoev, who looked two yards offside. But United – sparked by impressive performances from Marcus Rashford and the returning Luke Shaw – turned the game around in a 66-second period with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Rashford.
Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang
Russia have been banned from competing as a team at the 2018 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed. IOC president Thomas Bach confirmed the ban on Tuesday evening in Lausanne and said Russian athletes will only be eligible to compete under a neutral flag in South Korea, much like in athletics at the last summer games in Rio in 2016. Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov says an appeal will be launched against the sanction.
Chelsea finish second in Group C after 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
Chelsea surrendered top spot in Champions League Group C after a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge. The result, coupled with Roma’s 1-0 win over Qarabag in Rome, meant Chelsea missed out on a favourable seed for the last 16, while Atletico dropped into the Europa League.
