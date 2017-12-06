Newspaper summaries – December 6, 2017

Daily Nation

MPs unite to change rules for higher pay

MPs on Tuesday opened a new avenue to make more money from tax payers — by being appointed to at least two House committees — even after the Salaries and Remuneration Committee massively cut their perks. The step marked a breakthrough for the National Assembly to begin its work, including the possible formation of a committee to vet nominee Cabinet secretaries, three months after MPs were elected.

Don’t appoint Jacob Kaimenyi in new Cabinet, Njuri Ncheke tells Uhuru Kenyatta

A section of Njuri Ncheke elders have said they will hold demonstrations if President Uhuru Kenyatta re-appoints Lands CS Jacob Kaimenyi in his Cabinet. The elders accuse Prof Kaimenyi of causing divisions in the council and say he has not performed to their expectation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta urges states to ban plastic bags

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday urged the international community to emulate Kenya’s commitment in ensuring future generations inherit a pollution free world by banning the use of plastic bags in their respective countries. The President said Kenya had made tremendous progress in dealing with all forms of pollution through robust policy initiatives and will endeavour to take more bold steps to secure a sustainable planet.

The Standard

IEBC says Governor Joho’s election was most credible in Kenya

Election results were not falsified to favour Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho during the August 8 General Election, a witness has said. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Nancy Kariuki yesterday told Justice Lydia Achode that she did not falsify the results as claimed by former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar Hassan. The witness told the court that the election of Mombasa governor was the most credible in the country because there were no malpractices as alleged by Omar.

Cholera claims seven People in Mombasa, says County Assembly report

At least seven people have died of cholera since the recent outbreak, a report says. The report presented to the county assembly yesterday revealed 116 suspected cases were treated and 34 confirmed to have cholera. The report contradicts earlier reports by Health Executive Hazel Koitaba, who placed the cholera deaths at two. Yesterday’s report was presented by Kibwana Baya, the chairman of the Committee on Health. He is also the Member of the County Assembly for Miritini Ward.

Government to spend 85 billion on salaries as wage bill skyrockets

The Government will spend over Sh85 billion on civil servants’ salaries over the next four years. This is after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) adjusted their salaries. Implementation of job evaluation grading structure for entire public service sector carried out last year is therefore expected to increase the wage bill to Sh650 billion by mid next year.

The Star

Raila swearing-in illegal, says Githu

A week to the swearing-in of opposition chief Raila Odinga as President, the state has warned that NASA leaders will be punished if they carry out the audacious plan. Attorney General Githu Muigai yesterday said NASA will be violating Constitution Article 3(2), obligating everyone to uphold and respect the Constitution. The Penal Code says anyone who tries to form a government contrary to the Constitution could face charges of sedition, undermining a legitimate government and treason, which is punishable by death.

Uhuru intervenes to have four Kenyans in S Sudan released

After more months of diplomatic negotiations, four Kenyans held in South Sudan are set to return home today. President Uhuru Kenyatta managed to secure their release last week following a meeting with his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir in Nairobi. Kiir attended Uhuru’s inauguration and the two leaders later held bilateral talks where the Kenyan President is said to have made the request. Kenyan ambassador to South Sudan Cleland Leshore and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed have been involved in diplomatic negotiations over the matter.

Quiet lobbying as MPs jostle for key committee positions

MPs have begun jostling for key parliamentary committee positions even as the House yesterday approved names of members to the committee on Selection. The selection committee has the sole mandate of selecting members to other committees based on their applications. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto are expected to have the final say on who becomes chairperson of various committees to be headed by Jubilee.

Business Daily

Treasury set to disburse Sh77.4 billion to counties

The National Treasury is expected to release Sh77.4 billion to the 47 County Governments once President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the County Allocation of Revenue (amendment) Bill into law. The money is part of the Sh345 billion approved for counties and was scheduled to be disbursed in the first quarter after the end of the financial year on June 30, 2017. However, disbursement was delayed due to a technical hitch arising from a stalemate between the two Houses that meant some amendments had to be made on the County Allocation of Revenue Act (CARA).

Kenyatta University switches on 100KW solar power plant

Kenyatta University (KU) has switched on the first phase of a Sh1.7 billion solar plant that will see the institution generate its own electricity and offload excess power onto the national grid. The 100 kilowatt(KW) solar plant, located at KU’s main campus off Thika Road, cost an estimated Sh17 million. It is projected that the entire 10-megawatt project will cost Sh1.7 billion. The extra power produced in phase two will be connected to the national grid, helping to generate extra revenue for the institution.

KQ stopped from firing, hiring engineers

National carrier Kenya Airways was Tuesday stopped from replacing the more than 130 technical staff it accused of participating in an illegal strike until a case the workers have filed in court is heard and determined. KQ, as the airline is popularly known, had last Wednesday sent home 131 employees serving in its technical department, and invited fresh applications to fill the positions. The sacked employees – who served as either engineers or technicians – performed an array of duties, including the servicing and maintenance of aircraft.