News headlines

News highlights

Centre for Multi-Party Democracy in move to mediate NASA, Jubilee stalemate

The Centre for Multi-Party Democracy (CMD) plans to put together a non-partisan seven member task force to mediate the current political stalemate in Kenya after Opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed to have himself sworn-in on December 12, which they say has divided the country into tiny fragments. Speaking to the media earlier this week, CMD Chairman Omingo Magara affirmed that Kenya’s political stalemate can only be solved from a non-partisan approach for lasting peace to be found in Kenya.

Nairobi MCAs claim they are too poor to afford security for loans

Nairobi MCAs have said they are too poor to provide security for loans, a requirement necessary for any other Kenyan citizen seeking credit. The leaders boycotted a plenary session on Tuesday to protest a requirement that they provide security for loans. They said they have been asked to surrender logbooks or title deeds for them to secure mortgage and car loans. The ward represenatatives converged outside the chamber and vowed not to attend tomorrow’s session if their grievances are not addressed. They say most of them were elected for the first time and do have logbooks or title deeds to provide as collateral.

Suspects accused of killing Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu’s bodyguard released on Ksh1 million bond

Three men who allegedly shot Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu’s bodyguard have been released on a Ksh1 million bond each with sureties of the same amount. The suspects were charged with robbery with violence. James Wachira, Eric Njuguna and Everyncy Khalifwa were arraigned before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani. They denied committing the crime against police constable Titus Musyoka on October 24. Musyoka was shot three times near Marsabit Plaza and his gun stolen.

Business highlights

Energy Board makes moves to facilitate development of nuclear power in 2027

Kenya is set to form a special unit to facilitate the building of a nuclear power plant set for 2027. Kenya Nuclear Energy Board Chief Executive Collins Juma says the special unit – which will be independent from the Board – will be instrumental in sourcing for funding of the plant that is expected to cost 5 billion dollars. He says the purpose vehicle will determine if the country will get financial and development institutions to fund or whether find a vendor who will build, own, operate and later transfer to the government subject to terms and conditions of the deal.

Nairobi County in Ksh100 million deal to fix potholed roads

Nairobi County is planning to acquire two road patching machines at a cost of Ksh100 million with the aim of reducing the cost and time taken to fix potholes. The County is in talks with AEA Ltd for its Velocity Road Patching technology. Michael Murage, the company’s Project Manager, says the technology has proven to be more durable in the long-run, offering a 1-year warranty for patched up roads.

Kenya intent on hosting United Nations Oceans Conference in 2018

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced an intent to host a global conference on the blue economy in the last quarter of 2018. Speaking at the official opening of the third session of the United Nations Environment Assembly on Tuesday, President Kenyatta said the conference would serve as a build-up to the 2020 United Nations Oceans Conference which Kenya has expressed interest in hosting.

Sports highlights

Manchester United beat CSKA Moscow 2-1

Manchester United secured top spot in Group A of the Champions League after coming from behind to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Vitinho had put CSKA ahead (45) in bizarre fashion despite the ball appearing to come off Alan Dzagoev, who looked two yards offside. But United – sparked by impressive performances from Marcus Rashford and the returning Luke Shaw – turned the game around in a 66-second period with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Rashford.

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

Russia have been banned from competing as a team at the 2018 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed. IOC president Thomas Bach confirmed the ban on Tuesday evening in Lausanne and said Russian athletes will only be eligible to compete under a neutral flag in South Korea, much like in athletics at the last summer games in Rio in 2016. Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov says an appeal will be launched against the sanction.

Chelsea finish second in Group C after 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid

Chelsea surrendered top spot in Champions League Group C after a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge. The result, coupled with Roma’s 1-0 win over Qarabag in Rome, meant Chelsea missed out on a favourable seed for the last 16, while Atletico dropped into the Europa League.