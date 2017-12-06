Evening news headlines

News highlights

Ruiru MP says demos should be restricted to special designated zones

Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon Nganga wants the government to designate special zones where Kenyans can hold the peaceful demonstrations. In his Private Members Motion tabled before the House, Nganga said the government should designate specific areas and streets for picketing and demonstrations. He added that the designating such areas will also curb lose of life as a result of clashes between police and protestors as well destruction of public property as has been witnessed during recent opposition demonstrations.

FIDA urges Uhuru to set aside seats for more women in his Cabinet

The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) – an organisation affiliated to Federation International De Abogadas – has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint at least seven women to his new cabinet. In an open letter to Uhuru on Wednesday, chairperson Josephine Wambua said they were ready to furnish him with a list of suitable candidates. Wambua noted that the current Parliament remains unconstitutional for not adhering to the two thirds gender rule.

MP Chichir urges government to set aside funds for injured and retired athletes

The government should create a fund to support former athletes who are living in poverty folloiwng retirement or serious injuries sustained during their careers, Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut Chirchir has said. In a Private Member’s Motion, Chichir explained that the proposed Athletics Endowment and Remuneration Fund would give a befitting treatment to the sportsmen and women who have done the country proud.

Business highlights

Uhuru signs County Allocation of Revenue Amendment Bill into law

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House Nairobi, signed into law the County Allocation of Revenue Amendment Bill. The signing of the Bill paves way for the National Treasury to disburse funds to County Governments. The new Act of Parliament sets out accurately the conditional allocations to county governments from loans and grants thereby aligning the County Allocation of Revenue Act, 2017 to the provisions of the Division of Revenue Act, 2017. President Kenyatta said the disbursement of funds will enable county governments to undertake their responsibilities and deliver on their mandate.

Oxfam report encourages government to increase taxes for super rich Kenyans

A new Oxfam report states that the government can have enough resources to provide education and health services if those in the super rich category are fairly taxed. “The conversation about tax and how it is used must go back to the principles which inform taxation practices in Kenya. Central to this conversation must be the issue of equity in the development of tax practices and in the utilisation of subsequent tax revenues,” said Sumananjali Mohanty, country director, Oxfam, in a statement.

Appeals Court overturns ruling favouring construction of apartments next to JKIA

Kenya’s Court of Appeal has overturned an earlier judgement that paved way for construction of apartments next to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The court argued the judgement was erroneous, considering the short timeline given to compel the airport authority to acquire the land as the rightful owner.

Sports highlights

Mourinho says teams facing Man Utd in knockout stage will be displeased

Jose Mourinho says teams will not be happy if they are drawn to face Manchester United in the Champions League knockout stage after his side beat CSKA Moscow to win their group. United had to come from behind to secure their place in the last 16 of the competition – the first time they have progressed that far since David Moyes was in charge in 2014. Victory at Old Trafford ensured Mourinho’s team finished above second-placed Basel in Group A with 15 points from their six games.

Celtic boss says Anderlecht was the better team as his side falls 0-1 to Belgian stars

Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers says his side “just weren’t very good” and deserved to lose their final Champions League group match against Anderlecht. Jozo Simunovic’s second-half own goal secured the Belgian side’s 1-0 win, but Celtic still finished third and qualify for the Europa League. Rodgers felt his team was outplayed on the night and that several players need to raise their game in Europe.

There is no guarantee Midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be at Ansfield next year, says Liverpool Manager

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp says there are no guarantees that 25-year-old Midfielder Philippe Coutinho will still be at Anfield after the January transfer window. Barcelona made three bids for the Brazil international in the summer. Coutinho has been in excellent form recently, scoring a cheeky free-kick in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Brighton by rolling the ball under a jumping wall. And he is set to play a key role again as Liverpool attempt to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2009 by seeing off Spartak Moscow.