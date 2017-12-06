Business highlights – December 6, 2017

Energy Board makes moves to facilitate development of nuclear power in 2027
Kenya is set to form a special unit to facilitate the building of a nuclear power plant set for 2027. Kenya Nuclear Energy Board Chief Executive Collins Juma says the special unit – which will be independent from the Board – will be instrumental in sourcing for funding of the plant that is expected to cost 5 billion dollars. He says the purpose vehicle will determine if the country will get financial and development institutions to fund or whether find a vendor who will build, own, operate and later transfer to the government subject to terms and conditions of the deal.
Nairobi County in Ksh100 million deal to fix potholed roads
Nairobi County is planning to acquire two road patching machines at a cost of Ksh100 million with the aim of reducing the cost and time taken to fix potholes. The County is in talks with AEA Ltd for its Velocity Road Patching technology. Michael Murage, the company’s Project Manager, says the technology has proven to be more durable in the long-run, offering a 1-year warranty for patched up roads.
Kenya intent on hosting United Nations Oceans Conference in 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced an intent to host a global conference on the blue economy in the last quarter of 2018. Speaking at the official opening of the third session of the United Nations Environment Assembly on Tuesday, President Kenyatta said the conference would serve as a build-up to the 2020 United Nations Oceans Conference which Kenya has expressed interest in hosting.
