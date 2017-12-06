Afternoon sports highlights – December 6, 2017

Tennis great Serena Williams set to make comeback at the 2018 Australian Open

Serena Williams is set to make her tennis comeback at the Australian Open with her return to Melbourne for the season’s opening Grand Slam “very likely”. Williams, 36, won this year’s first Slam while pregnant, beating her sister Venus in the final, and gave birth to a baby girl in September. She has not played competitively since Melbourne, raising questions over whether the 23-time Slam winner would attempt to defend her title next month and equal Australian Margaret Court’s singles record of 24 major titles.

We are not afraid of Barcelona or PSG, says Chelsea Midfielder Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard says Chelsea do not fear facing Paris St-Germain or Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 after his side were held to a draw by Atletico Madrid and missed out on top spot in their group. As it stands, Turkish side Besiktas are the only other possible opponents for the Blues in the knockout stages.

Midfielder Paul Pogba confident Manchester United can cope with Man City on derby day

Midfielder Paul Pogba is confident Manchester United can beat Manchester City on Sunday and end their hopes of setting a new Premier League record. United host City after Liverpool’s clash with Everton in a derby day double-header, with Pep Guardiola’s side able to set a new Premier League record of 14 consecutive victories if they win at Old Trafford.