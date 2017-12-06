Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze dies in Nairobi

Kitui West Member of Parliament Francis Nyenze, who previously served as Cabinet Minister in the KANU regime, has passed away. Nyenze has been ailing for some time and was even sworn in while carrying an oxygen tank in the National Assembly. A section of Members of Parliament and family members are currently at the Lee Funeral Home where his body has been moved from the Nairobi Hospital. Family and close friends say he was suffering from cancer of the colon.

Alfred Mutua to run for President in 2022

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutual has announced he will vie for the presidency in 2022. The governor said older leaders should retire and make room for younger candidates. Mutua, who was the former government spokesperson said his track record was proof of his qualifications. Speaking on Wednesday during the 13th annual primary school heads meeting in Mombasa, he stated that he was planning to make political waves over the next few years.

Governors to educate voters on devolution as inaugural sensitisation week kicks off

The Council of Governors is set to hold the inaugural devolution sensitisation week from Wednesday. During the three day programme, Governors will engage the public and educate them on the core mandate of the Council, county Best Practices and projects. The Council of Governors has organised the first Devolution Sensitisation Week to be hosted at Kencom House, Nairobi County from December 6 to December 8, where it will engage the public. It will also offer free breast cancer screening and counseling in collaboration with the Women for Cancer organisation. The event is expected to be held in selected counties every six months.

Business highlights

Uchumi CEO resigns

Uchumi Supermarket Chief Executive Dr. Julius Kipngetich has resigned after two years attempting to turn around the struggling retailer. Kipngetich was appointed on August 26, 2015 and has helped Uchumi improve margins in a challenging retail environment. He has also secured a strategic investor in a deal expected to bring back the retailer back on its feet. Chief Financial Officer Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed has been named as the acting CEO as the Board seeks for a suitable CEO.

Deloitte CEO Sammy Onyango to step down

Deloitte East Africa’s chief executive Sammy Onyango is set to retire from the consultancy firm in May next year, bringing to a close his eight-year tenure. Mr Onyango, who will have served the company for nearly 38 years, will be replaced by Ghanaian Joe Eshun.

National Building Inspectorate says 650 faulty buildings should be demolished

The National Buildings Inspectorate (NBI) has identified more than 650 faulty buildings across the country. The real estate sector regulator stated that the structures are unfit for human occupation. Nairobi’s Huruma estate tops the list of areas with dangerous building, having been found to have 388 such structures, followed by Thika Road and Pipeline. Other areas with structurally poorly-constructed buildings include Babadogo, Dagoretti, Umoj , Nairobi West and South B.

Sports highlights

Tennis great Serena Williams set to make comeback at the 2018 Australian Open

Serena Williams is set to make her tennis comeback at the Australian Open with her return to Melbourne for the season’s opening Grand Slam “very likely”. Williams, 36, won this year’s first Slam while pregnant, beating her sister Venus in the final, and gave birth to a baby girl in September. She has not played competitively since Melbourne, raising questions over whether the 23-time Slam winner would attempt to defend her title next month and equal Australian Margaret Court’s singles record of 24 major titles.

We are not afraid of Barcelona or PSG, says Chelsea Midfielder Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard says Chelsea do not fear facing Paris St-Germain or Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 after his side were held to a draw by Atletico Madrid and missed out on top spot in their group. As it stands, Turkish side Besiktas are the only other possible opponents for the Blues in the knockout stages.

Midfielder Paul Pogba confident Manchester United can cope with Man City on derby day

Midfielder Paul Pogba is confident Manchester United can beat Manchester City on Sunday and end their hopes of setting a new Premier League record. United host City after Liverpool’s clash with Everton in a derby day double-header, with Pep Guardiola’s side able to set a new Premier League record of 14 consecutive victories if they win at Old Trafford.