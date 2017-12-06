Afternoon business highlights – December 6, 2017

Uchumi CEO resigns
Uchumi Supermarket Chief Executive Dr. Julius Kipngetich has resigned after two years attempting to turn around the struggling retailer. Kipngetich was appointed on August 26, 2015 and has helped Uchumi improve margins in a challenging retail environment. He has also secured a strategic investor in a deal expected to bring back the retailer back on its feet. Chief Financial Officer Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed has been named as the acting CEO as the Board seeks for a suitable CEO.
Deloitte CEO Sammy Onyango to step down
Deloitte East Africa’s chief executive Sammy Onyango is set to retire from the consultancy firm in May next year, bringing to a close his eight-year tenure. Mr Onyango, who will have served the company for nearly 38 years, will be replaced by Ghanaian Joe Eshun.
National Building Inspectorate says 650 faulty buildings should be demolished
The National Buildings Inspectorate (NBI) has identified more than 650 faulty buildings across the country. The real estate sector regulator stated that the structures are unfit for human occupation. Nairobi’s Huruma estate tops the list of areas with dangerous building, having been found to have 388 such structures, followed by Thika Road and Pipeline. Other areas with structurally poorly-constructed buildings include Babadogo, Dagoretti, Umoj , Nairobi West and South B.
You might also like
Newspaper summaries – September 13 2017 – CS Mailu rubbishes Raila’s stand on tetanus vaccine
Daily Nation CS Mailu rubbishes Raila’s stand on tetanus vaccine The Health ministry has dismissed claims that a tetanus vaccine given to women of reproductive age was secretly laced with
Human Resource practitioners must have legitimate practicing certificates, regulator says
All human resource practitioners have been urged to register for the certificates to help them manage their work efficiently and also secure their positions Speaking at a Nairobi hotel, incoming
Romain Virgo thrills fans at KICC
The Soul Provider tour made its stop in Nairobi last Saturday and the show proved to be an all-out extravaganza. Although it did take hours for the crowd to pick
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!