Sports highlights – December 5, 2017

South African Coach Jerome Paarwater leaves Kenya 15s team
South African Coach Jerome Paarwater has been released from his coaching role with the Kenya 15s team after a resolution by the board, ending his five year tenure at the helm of the Simbas. The Kenya Rugby Union announced the development on Monday, stating that Paarwater had been a key influence for the Simbas, guiding the team up the world rankings and making the team a formidable force on the continental stage.
Man Utd star Paul Pogba to serve three-game ban after red card vs Arsenal
Paul Pogba will miss Sunday’s Manchester derby after Manchester United decided not to appeal his three-game ban for his red card at Arsenal. Pogba was dismissed in the 74th minute of Saturday’s 3-1 victory for his challenge on Gunners defender Hector Bellerin. After the match, United manager Jose Mourinho expressed disquiet at the decision, saying Pogba was “frustrated” at the reaction of some of the Arsenal players to his challenge.
Birmingham fall 0-1 to Wolves as Leo Bonatini sends Championship leaders four points clear
Wolves extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship back to four points with a battling 1-0 win at Birmingham on Monday night. Leo Bonatini struck the only goal of the game after eight minutes at St Andrew’s, to restore their advantage back over second-placed Cardiff. More importantly for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, they’re back to being 10 points clear of Bristol City in third.
