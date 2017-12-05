SOYA receives Sh2.5m boost for 2017 edition

National Social Insurance Fund (NSSF) and Communication Authority of Kenya became the first institutions to inject funds to a tune of Sh 2.5m to the annual Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA).

(NSSF) set aside Sh1.5mn while CCK on their seventh year running partnership with Soya gave the organizers Sh1m in readiness for the vents slated for January 17, 2018.

Topping this year’s nominees is Mary Moraa who won a rare 400m silver at the World U18, anchoring the list for the Most Promising Girl and SportPesa Premier League’s AFC Leopards forward who is headlining the Most Promising Boy of the Year, the two resonates well with the team of this year’s event ‘Passing the baton’

Newly elected National Olympics Committee (NOCK) President Paul Tergat is the founder of Soya thus the theme of this year’s event.

NSSF Public Relations and Communications Manager, Christopher Khisa while making his remarks on Tuesday lauded the organisers of the event for such a noble initiative that rewards achievers in the world of sports.

“At NSSF, we work towards ‘growing for your good’, as an individual, by planning for your future through social investment. We are glad to partner with the organizers of this event who are not only organizing a recognition fete but are working towards reaching out to our sports personalities and encouraging them to plan for their future,” he said.

“We are glad to be associated with sports icon such as Paul Tergat and other elite athletes who have established avenues to nature, grow, and pass on the culture of saving for their old days to the upcoming athletes.”

Olympic champion in the women’s 5000m Vivian Cheruiyot won the overall Sports personality of the Year 2016 while Olympic marathon champion, the great Eliud Kipchoge was named the Sportsman of the Year.