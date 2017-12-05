OPPO F5 YOUTH unveiled earlier than expected and up for pre-order exclusively on Jumia

Following the newly launched 6-inch Full-screen OPPO F5, OPPO has announced to release the sister version, OPPO F5 Youth today, days earlier than expected and placed on pre-order exclusively on Jumia, marking a continuous trend of Full-screen devices by OPPO Kenya.

Priced at a more affordable price of Ksh26,990, the OPPO F5 Youth features a high quality 16MP Selfie camera, a 13MP rear camera, and an extraordinary 6-inch Full-screen of 2160 x 1080 resolution (FHD+); bringing worthy visual and Selfie experience making it not just the first but also the most affordable Full-screen smartphone in the family. Kindly Find Attached the News item for your media release and a Link to download the F5 youth images.