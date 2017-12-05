Newspaper summaries – December 5, 2017

Daily Nation

TSC to hire 50,000 teachers as student intake set to shoot up

The government will hire 50,000 teachers in the next four years to plug a shortage in secondary schools in view of the expected massive student intake from next month, when the free day learning programme will be rolled out. Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the government will review its budget for education to have more funds devoted to the employment of more teachers, especially in secondary schools.

Plastic ban wins host Kenya global acclaim at UN forum

Kenya’s bold decision to ban the manufacture, sale and use of plastic bags is being celebrated as the country hosts the third United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) conference. The ban, which took effect in June, is seen as a major step towards reduction of plastic-related pollution in Kenya. Dr Edgar Gutiérrez, the president of the 2017 UNEA, praised Kenya’s efforts in fighting environmental pollution.

Nasa vows to continue with plans to ‘swear-in’ Raila

The National Super Alliance has vowed to continue with its plans to swear in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the “people’s president” despite the arrest of one of its key strategists. Nasa leaders said on Monday they would on Tuesday roll out a programme of events leading up to Mr Odinga’s December 12 swearing-in at a venue that is yet to be announced. Mr Odinga is expected to address a press conference on Tuesday on the swearing-in programme.

The Standard

MPs plan to change pensions law to lock out civil servants who exit early

Cabinet secretaries whose terms are not renewed may not enjoy retirement benefits if an amendment to the pensions law goes through in Parliament. The amendment will increase the number of years a State officer must serve to be eligible for pension from five to 10 years. The amendment will also affect other civil servants who have been employed on permanent and pensionable terms but fail to remain on the Government payroll for the proposed minimum period of 10 years.

Queries as fire burns down Department of Defence

Detectives are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a store at the military headquarters in Nairobi yesterday. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 5.30am. It took fire engines, which reported to the scene soon after, more than an hour to put out the fire at the Department of Defence (DoD). Property of unknown value was destroyed in the fire although the losses were lessened as the fire was contained before it could spread to adjacent structures.

Magistrate warns politicians against enticing court with goodies

A magistrate has accused a section of politicians of attempting to influence the outcome of ongoing election petitions. Busia Chief magistrate George Wakahiu said some ward representatives had been sending him emissaries to rule in favour of certain cases. AMr Wakahiu asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the matter.

The Star

Wiper retreats and calls Raila oath-taking ‘recipe for chaos

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper has bolted out of Raila Odinga’s planned swearing-in ceremony. Wiper deputy party leader Farah Maalim and national vice-chairman Mutula Kilonzo yesterday dismissed Raila’s Tuesday oath as an ‘impossibility’ and one that is a ‘recipe for chaos’. Maalim distanced himself from the swearing-in, in what has opened windows of friction in NASA over Raila’s radical move.

David Ndii was to meet Mombasa secessionists – Police sources

Police trailed prominent NASA strategist and economist David Ndii from Nairobi to coastal Kwale in a dramatic arrest Sunday night on suspicion he was planning meetings with the outlawed Mombasa Republican Council. Senior police officers told the Star yesterday Ndii had been under 24-hour surveillance for some time. They believed the NASA policy chief was contacting various people, including MRC members. This turned out to be a crude hoax and embarrassment to the state.

Bill seeks to give Uhuru say in SRC chief choice

The state is seeking sweeping powers for the President to determine who chairs the Salaries and Remuneration Commission as well as have commissioners work full-time. Jubilee has published the Statute Law (miscellaneous amendments) (No 3 ) Bill to also do away with the selection panel for the nomination of the chairperson and commissioners. This means nominating agencies as provided for under Article 230 of the Constitution will forward one name each to the President for appointment without going through an interviewing panel.

Business Daily

IMF names Nancy Onyango as head of key audit unit

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed a Kenyan to head its internal audit unit. Nancy Asiko Onyango will be the new director of the monetary body’s Office of Internal Audit and Inspection (OIA) effective February 2018, replacing Clare Brady after a near four-year tenure. Her appointment was announced Monday by IMF managing director Christine Lagarde, who expressed confidence in the Kenyan national’s ability to steer the key unit.

Uhuru funnels cash to strategic plans

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich has written to all ministries and departments to align their short and medium term recurrent and development expenditure to four key areas that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has identified as priority targets during his second term in office. The list of priority areas includes universal healthcare, food security, affordable housing and manufacturing that is meant to create more jobs.

Kajiado governor Lenku bans subdivision of rural land into ‘uneconomic’ units

Hundreds of people may find themselves with worthless titles to pieces of land in Kajiado over the advertisement of “fake” plots for sale in the county, Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has warned. Mr Lenku, who made the statement over the weekend, also indicated that the county will not be approving subdivision of any rural land into “uneconomical” pieces.