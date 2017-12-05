News headlines

News highlights

NASA submits names of party members to serve in House Committees

The National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition has finally submitted its list of legislators selected to serve in two crucial House Committees. In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Minority Leader John Mbadi communicated the nomination of Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Florence Mutua (Busia Woman Rep), Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated), Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Esther Passaris (Nairobi Woman Rep), Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim (Wajir North) to the Committee on Selection. The Committee on Selection nominates members to serve in Departmental, Standing and Select Committees.

Meru Governor disbands County water board

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has disbanded the County’s water board due to substandard services, having sent General Manager George Karanja on compulsory leave. Murungi said he had received numerous complaints on deteriorating water and sewage services in the county especially in Meru town and it’s environs. The Governor authorised the Water CEC and Tana Water Services Board to take over and manage the board’s operations.

Teachers must now have certificates of good conduct, says TSC

The Teachers Service Commission says teachers seeking registration with the TSC must now produce a certificate of good conduct. TSC chair Lydia Nzomo said newly registered teachers must certify they pass integrity test. She added that the TSC needs teachers who are trained, qualified and who poses professional qualification to be registered. Nzomo was speaking on Monday in Mombasa during the 13th annual meeting of primary heads.

Business highlights

Job opportunities up 50pc in November

The number of advertised jobs for the month of November went up by 52% following a three-month drop in vacancy postings due to the elections, a survey by BrighterMonday and research firm TIFA has revealed. The data indicates that 2017 has been a difficult year for employers and job seekers. as Kenya’s job marketexperienced layoffs in various sectors, including media, banking, manufacturing, insurance, NGOs and IT.

Judith Kibaki appointed Director at Deacons East Africa

Deacons East Africa has appointed Judith Kibaki as a director of the company with immediate effect. The move follows the resignation of Betty Mwangi as a director of the company. Judith Kibaki joins the firm at a challenging business environment in the retail sector. Other directors of the company include Peter Njoka(Chairman), Muchiri Wahome (CEO), Diana Bird, James Israel Olubayi, and Christine Michira. The company posted a 244 percent increase in losses in the first six months of 2017 to Sh180 million compared to Sh52 million loss in the first half of 2016.

NSE suspends trading of Express Kenya shares

The Nairobi Securities Exchange has suspended trading of Express Kenya shares following a takeover bid as Chief Executive Hector Robert Dinis is set to acquire the firm by buying 38.36% of the issued shares currently held by Etcoville Holdings Limited. The suspension was issued by the Capital Markets Authority and takes effect from December 4, 2017 , NSE said in a statement.

Sports highlights

South African Coach Jerome Paarwater leaves Kenya 15s team

South African Coach Jerome Paarwater has been released from his coaching role with the Kenya 15s team after a resolution by the board, ending his five year tenure at the helm of the Simbas. The Kenya Rugby Union announced the development on Monday, stating that Paarwater had been a key influence for the Simbas, guiding the team up the world rankings and making the team a formidable force on the continental stage.

Man Utd star Paul Pogba to serve three-game ban after red card vs Arsenal

Paul Pogba will miss Sunday’s Manchester derby after Manchester United decided not to appeal his three-game ban for his red card at Arsenal. Pogba was dismissed in the 74th minute of Saturday’s 3-1 victory for his challenge on Gunners defender Hector Bellerin. After the match, United manager Jose Mourinho expressed disquiet at the decision, saying Pogba was “frustrated” at the reaction of some of the Arsenal players to his challenge.

Birmingham fall 0-1 to Wolves as Leo Bonatini sends Championship leaders four points clear

Wolves extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship back to four points with a battling 1-0 win at Birmingham on Monday night. Leo Bonatini struck the only goal of the game after eight minutes at St Andrew’s, to restore their advantage back over second-placed Cardiff. More importantly for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, they’re back to being 10 points clear of Bristol City in third.